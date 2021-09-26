What's hot: Top lifestyle news in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in El Paso, from fashion updates to viral videos.

$523 Powerball: Get Your Tickets At This Lucky EP Gas Station Nobody won Wednesday night's Powerball Jackpot, so it now stands at over half a billion dollars for Saturday night's drawing, and you might want to pick up a ticket at this local lucky gas station known for issuing winning tickets. After no winners claimed the Powerball jackpot, the winnings have...

Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands National Park EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fossilized footprints near El Paso reveal oldest known human footprints in North America. Research conducted at White Sands National Park uncovered evidence of human occupation in the Tularosa Basin starting at least 23,000 years ago. The discovery means that humans lived in the region thousands...

No, El Paso has not actually reached herd immunity, according to Texas medical experts. Here's why. El Paso county officials claim its largest city has reached a level of herd immunity from COVID-19, but state medical experts say it's not that easy to discern. As of Sept. 20, 75 percent of El Paso residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to Jorge Rodriguez, the El Paso assistant fire chief and emergency management coordinator. In a meeting with El Paso county commissioners, Rodriguez said the city is ahead of federal vaccination goals.

