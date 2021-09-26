What's hot: Top lifestyle news in El Paso
$523 Powerball: Get Your Tickets At This Lucky EP Gas Station
Nobody won Wednesday night's Powerball Jackpot, so it now stands at over half a billion dollars for Saturday night’s drawing, and you might want to pick up a ticket at this local lucky gas station known for issuing winning tickets. After no winners claimed the Powerball jackpot, the winnings have... Read more
Thank you Lord Jesus Christ I am going right now to that store to buy 2 Powerball tickets i am going to let them pick the numbers. Please protect me from any car accidents!!!! I am going to 6390 Alameda 7_11 in El Paso Tx !!!!!!!
1 reply
I just saw your message Lord Jesus Christ thank you GOD!!!! I am going to use the numbers you showed me
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands National Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fossilized footprints near El Paso reveal oldest known human footprints in North America. Research conducted at White Sands National Park uncovered evidence of human occupation in the Tularosa Basin starting at least 23,000 years ago. The discovery means that humans lived in the region thousands... Read more
doesn't matter because according to the liberals we are all supposed to die in 12 years for the past 60 years.
1 like 1 reply
No, El Paso has not actually reached herd immunity, according to Texas medical experts. Here's why.
El Paso county officials claim its largest city has reached a level of herd immunity from COVID-19, but state medical experts say it’s not that easy to discern. As of Sept. 20, 75 percent of El Paso residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to Jorge Rodriguez, the El Paso assistant fire chief and emergency management coordinator. In a meeting with El Paso county commissioners, Rodriguez said the city is ahead of federal vaccination goals. Read more
Its not reaching herd immunity because the media says so and because they want everyone on Earth to be injected with this poison
5 likes
Natural immunity is barely mentioned and there are no numbers on how many people are actually naturally immune so that and number of vaccinated aren’t being added together.
Free pet vaccines, microchips available at wellness clinic in El Paso on Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets this Sunday. A drive-thru pet wellness clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 301 George Perry Blvd, a news release from El Paso Animal Services stated. Read more