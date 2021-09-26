What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sacramento

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 5 days ago

Elk Grove / cbslocal.com

Sacramento Zoo Now Evaluating Relocation To Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo is now looking to Elk Grove as a possible new site, officials announced on Thursday. A 60-acre portion of a 98-acre parcel off Kammerer Road is now being analyzed. “Our first priority is always doing what is best for the animals,” said Zoological Society Board President Elizabeth Stallard in a statement. The zoo has been looking at and studying a new possible location in Sacramento for nearly four years. Its current Land Park site is only 14.7 acres – offering no room to expand and severely limited parking for guests. Back in 2020, officials released a feasibility... Read more

Comments
avatar

that'll be nice I remember my beloved husband took me to the zoo a long time ago and we had a great time miss him so much God bless you all. 🙏🐾💗

avatar

I dont think it's a good location for foot traffic, better it's somewhere closer to the main freeway interchanges and denser populations.

Elk Grove / elkgrovenews.net

Sacramento Zoo considering a move to Elk Grove's underdeveloped SEPA employment center

In an announcement made today, the Sacramento Zoo is considering moving its operation to Elk Grove. According to information released by the City of Elk Grove, over the next six months, Elk Grove and the Zoological Society will explore relocating and expanding the facility to Elk Grove. The zoo is currently located on a 14.7-acre parcel in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood. Read more

Sacramento / kevsbest.com

5 Best Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA

Below is a list of the top and leading Pediatricians in Sacramento. To help you find the best Pediatricians located near you in Sacramento, we put together our own list based on this rating points list. Contents hide. Sacramento’s Best Pediatricians:. Landpark Pediatrics Inc. Sacramento’s Best Pediatricians:. The top-rated Pediatricians... Read more

Sacramento / fox40.com

Sacramento teachers push for mandatory vaccinations, testing for students and staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The teachers union sent a proposal to the Sacramento City Unified School District Wednesday asking for mandatory vaccinations for all eligible district students and staff, as well as mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing. In a release sent Thursday, the Sacramento City Teachers Association claims that an average... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is wrong! Too many already had heart problems and these people think they are playing God… please stand up and don’t let them do this to your children if you don’t want them to have it

avatar

if this covid vaccines ever got mandate in my kids school I will home school them period no money for them. to many uncertainties to these drugs and with the thought of getting a vaccine that doesn't work I ask myself why is this being mandated everywhere . it is not working

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
430
Followers
491
Post
28K+
Views
Community Policy