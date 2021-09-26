What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Sacramento

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Life in Sacramento has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Sacramento Zoo Now Evaluating Relocation To Elk Grove ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo is now looking to Elk Grove as a possible new site, officials announced on Thursday. A 60-acre portion of a 98-acre parcel off Kammerer Road is now being analyzed. “Our first priority is always doing what is best for the animals,” said Zoological Society Board President Elizabeth Stallard in a statement. The zoo has been looking at and studying a new possible location in Sacramento for nearly four years. Its current Land Park site is only 14.7 acres – offering no room to expand and severely limited parking for guests. Back in 2020, officials released a feasibility... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Sacramento Zoo considering a move to Elk Grove's underdeveloped SEPA employment center In an announcement made today, the Sacramento Zoo is considering moving its operation to Elk Grove. According to information released by the City of Elk Grove, over the next six months, Elk Grove and the Zoological Society will explore relocating and expanding the facility to Elk Grove. The zoo is currently located on a 14.7-acre parcel in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

5 Best Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA Below is a list of the top and leading Pediatricians in Sacramento. To help you find the best Pediatricians located near you in Sacramento, we put together our own list based on this rating points list. Contents hide. Sacramento’s Best Pediatricians:. Landpark Pediatrics Inc. Sacramento’s Best Pediatricians:. The top-rated Pediatricians... Read more

TRENDING NOW