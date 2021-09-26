Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbus
COVID-19: 10-year-old Marcus Gaiters is battling back from devastating case of COVID-19
COLUMBUS — Marcus Gaiters is starting to show signs of improvement in his battle against COVID-19, a month after arriving at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. He still has a long way to go before he can come home to Zanesville. "I look at my son, he is my strength,"... Read more
this baby is sick ppl why don't you try helping these ppl with prayers instead of being negative about his weight I pray for this baby that God may take hold of him and take that sickness out of him and let him get better to be able to enjoy his life
Obesity is the largest reason some people die from the flu!!! This child is definitely in that category!!! Push back from the tacos!
Ohio zoo mourns loss of beloved giraffe Enzi
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved giraffes, Enzi. Zoo officials said, due to his deteriorating condition with no long-term treatment options, they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him. Enzi was struggling with very low circulating phosphorous, a mineral vital... Read more
Columbus City Schools lead Ohio with COVID-19 cases. See the 10 school districts with the most.
CLEVELAND, Ohio- - The Columbus City School District tops the list for the most reported cases of COVID-19 in the latest weekly update from the Ohio Department of Health. Columbus reported 155 new infections among the students and at least 33 new cases of infection among staff members, jumping from sixth place last week. Read more
hmmmm the 3 biggest school districts in ohio are the top 3 school districts in the state for covid cases hmmmmm wonder how that could be....compare covid cases with the number of students in each district and I bet the standings would change dramatically....but hey who am I to actually take the number of students in each district into account I mean that would only be too realistic for these b.s media channels
This Columbus-Area Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Ohio
Can you guess which restaurant has the best pancakes in the whole state? Read more