Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbus

LOCAL PICK

COVID-19: 10-year-old Marcus Gaiters is battling back from devastating case of COVID-19 COLUMBUS — Marcus Gaiters is starting to show signs of improvement in his battle against COVID-19, a month after arriving at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. He still has a long way to go before he can come home to Zanesville. "I look at my son, he is my strength,"... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Ohio zoo mourns loss of beloved giraffe Enzi POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved giraffes, Enzi. Zoo officials said, due to his deteriorating condition with no long-term treatment options, they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him. Enzi was struggling with very low circulating phosphorous, a mineral vital... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Columbus City Schools lead Ohio with COVID-19 cases. See the 10 school districts with the most. CLEVELAND, Ohio- - The Columbus City School District tops the list for the most reported cases of COVID-19 in the latest weekly update from the Ohio Department of Health. Columbus reported 155 new infections among the students and at least 33 new cases of infection among staff members, jumping from sixth place last week. Read more

TOP VIEWED