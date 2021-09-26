Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Milwaukee area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Milwaukee high school star basketball player paralyzed, needs help from community MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A family has a cry for help after a 17-year-old girl was left paralyzed for the rest of her life. The high school star basketball player from the Milwaukee Academy of Science is resilient. "Her lung came back to life and that's when I was able... Read more

Milwaukee Marathon canceled in 2021 due to lack of 'necessary approvals' from city MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Marathon announced Thursday the cancelation of their 2021 event. The cancelation is a big disappointment to runners, especially since Covid caused the Milwaukee Marathon to cancel last year as well. In getting back to a sense of normalcy this summer, a lot of people... Read more

