Milwaukee, WI

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Milwaukee area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Milwaukee / cbs58.com

Milwaukee high school star basketball player paralyzed, needs help from community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A family has a cry for help after a 17-year-old girl was left paralyzed for the rest of her life. The high school star basketball player from the Milwaukee Academy of Science is resilient. "Her lung came back to life and that's when I was able... Read more

Comments
avatar

Since the guy who beat to death a gentleman at the beach for being with his ex-girlfriend only got 10 years and the guy who beat his child to death for eating his cake got only 20, where does merely paralyzing someone fall on DA John Chisholm's scale. Nobody could possibly imagine.

8 likes

avatar

It’s all about that poor little baby girl well maybe they should’ve save the fact that the girls in the car were throwing eggs at cars as they went by going up and down the highway so far as I’m concerned she kind of got what she deserved

Milwaukee / cbs58.com

Milwaukee Marathon canceled in 2021 due to lack of 'necessary approvals' from city

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Marathon announced Thursday the cancelation of their 2021 event. The cancelation is a big disappointment to runners, especially since Covid caused the Milwaukee Marathon to cancel last year as well. In getting back to a sense of normalcy this summer, a lot of people... Read more

Milwaukee / urbanmilwaukee.com

Milwaukee Marathon Canceled Second Year In A Row

The Milwaukee Marathon organizers announced Thursday that the marathon will not be held Oct. 23 as scheduled. The marathon, organized by Ventures Endurance, was originally scheduled for April 10, but was postponed to October following consultations with the Milwaukee Health Department. This is the second year in a row the... Read more

Comments
avatar

yet the naked bike ride inviting kids to join (gross and illegal) went on as scheduled on 9/11

West Allis / youtube.com

West Allis Central vs. Milwaukee Riverside Varsity Womens' Volleyball

Read more

Comments / 0

 

