Trending lifestyle headlines in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Life in Jacksonville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

What we know about suspect behind shooting of Nassau deputy, JSO K9 NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A massive manhunt is underway to track down the man who critically wounded a deputy during a traffic stop Friday. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Rene McDowell shot 29-year-old Joshua Moyers in the face and back before driving away. The deputy was taken to... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Florida weekly COVID-19 numbers down for fifth week in a row JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has released its weekly COVID-19 numbers for the state and for the fifth week in a row, cases are down. FDOH reported 56,325 new cases this week. That is down 17,522 cases from the previous week and 63% fewer cases than the most recent peak four weeks ago. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo, locked in a cage for 5 years, turns a new feather on life JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She has more than 100,000 followers on her YouTube and social media pages. That includes Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. No, she's not a Hollywood celebrity. She's a bird who now lives in Jacksonville, and Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo is turning a new feather on life. “She... Read more

TOP VIEWED