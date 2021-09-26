CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Life in Jacksonville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Nassau County / actionnewsjax.com

What we know about suspect behind shooting of Nassau deputy, JSO K9

What we know about suspect behind shooting of Nassau deputy, JSO K9

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A massive manhunt is underway to track down the man who critically wounded a deputy during a traffic stop Friday. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Rene McDowell shot 29-year-old Joshua Moyers in the face and back before driving away. The deputy was taken to... Read more

Comments
avatar

These right wingers have no respect for our officers anymore, praying 🙏 for the officer and his family

4 likes

avatar

Baker act already suggest he has lost mental capacity and is More than a little dangerous. he needs help and to be institutionalized

1 like 1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florida / actionnewsjax.com

Florida weekly COVID-19 numbers down for fifth week in a row

Florida weekly COVID-19 numbers down for fifth week in a row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has released its weekly COVID-19 numbers for the state and for the fifth week in a row, cases are down. FDOH reported 56,325 new cases this week. That is down 17,522 cases from the previous week and 63% fewer cases than the most recent peak four weeks ago. Read more

Comments
avatar

The state of Florida has successfully requested (until last week) 70% of the country's supply of monoclonal antibodies. In Florida you only have to state you have had exposure to Covid-19 and you can get the therapy. The vaccine rate is slowly increasing and more people are masking and in general being more careful. Also the influx of out of state visitors has greatly decreased. All the above and that the Florida State Health Department is how to put it not as "transparent " as they should be about the infection numbers. As a side note: Governor Desantis holds a large amount of stock in the company that makes the monoclonal antibodies. (he may not hold them in his name but his wife's. I don't know for sure) the bottom line he is profiting from the push in monoclonal antibodies.

1 like

avatar

That's what makes him great instead of panicking and being narrow minded he'll sit down with other educated people and figure out a plan for whatever is in front of him

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Jacksonville / firstcoastnews.com

Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo, locked in a cage for 5 years, turns a new feather on life

Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo, locked in a cage for 5 years, turns a new feather on life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She has more than 100,000 followers on her YouTube and social media pages. That includes Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. No, she's not a Hollywood celebrity. She's a bird who now lives in Jacksonville, and Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo is turning a new feather on life. “She... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Jacksonville / youtube.com

6112 Maggies Cir, Jacksonville, FL

6112 Maggies Cir, Jacksonville, FL

See the Property Website! https://nflrealestatephotography.com/6112-Maggies-Cir :: Kathaleen Caisse - RE/MAX Specialists - 904-568-7007 Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl Rrb Life
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
319
Followers
504
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy