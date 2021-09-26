Trending lifestyle headlines in Jacksonville
What we know about suspect behind shooting of Nassau deputy, JSO K9
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A massive manhunt is underway to track down the man who critically wounded a deputy during a traffic stop Friday. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Rene McDowell shot 29-year-old Joshua Moyers in the face and back before driving away. The deputy was taken to... Read more
These right wingers have no respect for our officers anymore, praying 🙏 for the officer and his family
Baker act already suggest he has lost mental capacity and is More than a little dangerous. he needs help and to be institutionalized
Florida weekly COVID-19 numbers down for fifth week in a row
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has released its weekly COVID-19 numbers for the state and for the fifth week in a row, cases are down. FDOH reported 56,325 new cases this week. That is down 17,522 cases from the previous week and 63% fewer cases than the most recent peak four weeks ago. Read more
The state of Florida has successfully requested (until last week) 70% of the country's supply of monoclonal antibodies. In Florida you only have to state you have had exposure to Covid-19 and you can get the therapy. The vaccine rate is slowly increasing and more people are masking and in general being more careful. Also the influx of out of state visitors has greatly decreased. All the above and that the Florida State Health Department is how to put it not as "transparent " as they should be about the infection numbers. As a side note: Governor Desantis holds a large amount of stock in the company that makes the monoclonal antibodies. (he may not hold them in his name but his wife's. I don't know for sure) the bottom line he is profiting from the push in monoclonal antibodies.
That's what makes him great instead of panicking and being narrow minded he'll sit down with other educated people and figure out a plan for whatever is in front of him
Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo, locked in a cage for 5 years, turns a new feather on life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She has more than 100,000 followers on her YouTube and social media pages. That includes Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. No, she's not a Hollywood celebrity. She's a bird who now lives in Jacksonville, and Griffi the Dancing Cockatoo is turning a new feather on life. “She... Read more
