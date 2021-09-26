Man Utd urged to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the UEFA Champions League and made his second Manchester United debut in the competition against Young Boys and didn’t waste any time to score when he tucked home from close range after a sumptuous outer foot pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute of the game. However it was not enough as 10-men United were stunned by Young Boys in 2-1 defeat, as Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on a Jesse Lingard back pass and scored the winner in the 95th minute.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 DAYS AGO