CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd urged to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane

90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to "bite the bullet" and replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte. The Red Devils haven't dropped outside the top three in either of the Norwegian's two full seasons in charge. However, they haven't lifted a trophy in that time either, with their closest effort losing to Villarreal in last season's Europa League final.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward after his wayward shot hit her during warmup in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the UEFA Champions League and made his second Manchester United debut in the competition against Young Boys and didn’t waste any time to score when he tucked home from close range after a sumptuous outer foot pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute of the game. However it was not enough as 10-men United were stunned by Young Boys in 2-1 defeat, as Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on a Jesse Lingard back pass and scored the winner in the 95th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Jesse Lingard's mental strength after Man Utd winner

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted for Jesse Lingard after he put a difficult week behind him with the winning goal in Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 win at West Ham. The 28-year-old made a howling error against Young Boys in the Champions League last Tuesday, gifting the Swiss champions a stoppage-time winner after dreadfully under-hitting a back pass to goalkeeper David de Gea.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Gabriel Agbonlahor
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Norwegian#The Premier League#Hammers#Real Madrid#English#The United Board
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after Carabao Cup exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s sloppy start and lack of cutting edge as their Carabao Cup hopes went up in smoke at home to West Ham. Just three days on from winning a thrilling Premier League clash at the London Stadium, the Red Devils were on the wrong end of the result as the sides resumed battle in Wednesday’s third-round clash.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min.com

Jesse Lingard 'unhappy' with lack of playing time at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Jesse Lingard is ‘unhappy’ with his lack of playing time so far this season. Lingard returned to United over the summer following an impressive loan at West Ham in the second half of last season that reignited his stalling career. But his only start for United since then has come in the Carabao Cup defeat against his former loan club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Donny van de Beek to seek assurances on Man Utd future

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will seek crunch talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his continued lack of minutes. The £35m man started just four Premier League games last season and has managed a grand total of 141 minutes in all competitions this year - fewer than his total at this point in the previous season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embracing pressure at Man Utd and says he’s ‘here to win’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embracing the pressure and underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.Having succeeded Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018, the Norwegian has overseen steady progress on the field and behind the scenes at Old Trafford.United finished as Premier League runners-up last season and reached the Europa League final, only for their bid to win a first trophy under Solskjaer to end in a galling penalty shoot-out loss to Villarreal.Four months on the clubs are going toe-to-toe in the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Bruno Fernandes confirms who was on penalties in Villarreal win

Bruno Fernandes has confirmed that he was his side's first-choice penalty taker in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Villarreal. Many fans were surprised to see Fernandes take the spot kick in the dying embers of the prior defeat to Aston Villa, which he skied in front of the onlooking Cristiano Ronaldo, who most assumed would be his side's primary taker.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy