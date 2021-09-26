Your Orlando lifestyle news
Kate Hudson's Fabletics to open activewear store in Disney Springs this week
It is the store's second Orlando location. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. Read more
Poodle placed in pillowcase, left in dumpster dies after rescue attempt
ORLANDO, Fla. - A poodle that was dropped into a dumpster but later rescued and taken under the care of Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida has died. The poodle, named Griffin by rescue staff, succumbed to his injuries late Thursday. Good Samaritans earlier in the day had alerted authorities... Read more
My heart aches. What misery this poor little dog must have suffered. I hope these two monsters are found and prosecuted.
I didn't even read it... I hate anyone that can harm an innocent animal. I hope Karma has Sweet revenge RIP sweet little one..
TSA: Record number of passengers bringing loaded guns to Florida airports
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Transportation Security Administration says they’re finding a record number of guns at Florida’s airport security checkpoints, and many are loaded. According to the TSA, their officers have seen a “surge” in passengers bringing guns to airport checkpoints. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Three... Read more
None of them were used and were found. no crime committed this is just another way to try and take down your right to keep and bear arms.
guns are open carry. so not understanding. can I bring weed from NJ here?
Florida reports 2,340 COVID deaths, over 56,000 cases this week
The state Department of Health reported 56,325 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 3,539,272. With 2,340 more fatalities on record, 53,580 Florida residents have died. This week’s 2,340 deaths reflect a decrease from the 2,468 reported last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. The number of weekly cases decreased ... Read more
I do not trust the data coming out of FL. I personally believe FL has botched their numbers,. DeSantis has changed how the state is to calculate the numbers at least 3 times .Two months ago he changed it , so that non residents that contract COVID in FL is no longer reported, he has separated the children from the adults and the children are not reported, he changed from reporting daily to once a week , if a non resident dies of COVID in FL they are not reported. Just in the past week , FL reported two days data , then reports the weekly on Sat as normal . He is making it confusing , I believe on purpose. Plus he is not reporting by county anymore. For months , the public is not aware of how their own county and city are doing. He wants to talk transparency, he has shown none . HE MUST BE VOTED OUT. HORRIBLE GOVONOR
that's fake news, people died all the time, nowadays everything is a covid death
