Orlando, FL

Your Orlando lifestyle news

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 5 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Orlando, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Orlando area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Orlando / bizjournals.com

Kate Hudson's Fabletics to open activewear store in Disney Springs this week

It is the store's second Orlando location. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. Read more

Orlando / fox35orlando.com

Poodle placed in pillowcase, left in dumpster dies after rescue attempt

ORLANDO, Fla. - A poodle that was dropped into a dumpster but later rescued and taken under the care of Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida has died. The poodle, named Griffin by rescue staff, succumbed to his injuries late Thursday. Good Samaritans earlier in the day had alerted authorities... Read more

Comments
avatar

My heart aches. What misery this poor little dog must have suffered. I hope these two monsters are found and prosecuted.

20 likes

avatar

I didn't even read it... I hate anyone that can harm an innocent animal. I hope Karma has Sweet revenge RIP sweet little one..

16 likes 1 reply

Florida / wftv.com

TSA: Record number of passengers bringing loaded guns to Florida airports

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Transportation Security Administration says they’re finding a record number of guns at Florida’s airport security checkpoints, and many are loaded. According to the TSA, their officers have seen a “surge” in passengers bringing guns to airport checkpoints. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Three... Read more

Comments
avatar

None of them were used and were found. no crime committed this is just another way to try and take down your right to keep and bear arms.

6 likes 7 replies

avatar

guns are open carry. so not understanding. can I bring weed from NJ here?

1 like 2 replies

Florida / orlandosentinel.com

Florida reports 2,340 COVID deaths, over 56,000 cases this week

The state Department of Health reported 56,325 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 3,539,272. With 2,340 more fatalities on record, 53,580 Florida residents have died. This week’s 2,340 deaths reflect a decrease from the 2,468 reported last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. The number of weekly cases decreased ... Read more

Comments
avatar

I do not trust the data coming out of FL. I personally believe FL has botched their numbers,. DeSantis has changed how the state is to calculate the numbers at least 3 times .Two months ago he changed it , so that non residents that contract COVID in FL is no longer reported, he has separated the children from the adults and the children are not reported, he changed from reporting daily to once a week , if a non resident dies of COVID in FL they are not reported. Just in the past week , FL reported two days data , then reports the weekly on Sat as normal . He is making it confusing , I believe on purpose. Plus he is not reporting by county anymore. For months , the public is not aware of how their own county and city are doing. He wants to talk transparency, he has shown none . HE MUST BE VOTED OUT. HORRIBLE GOVONOR

7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

that's fake news, people died all the time, nowadays everything is a covid death

4 likes

