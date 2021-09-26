Your Orlando lifestyle news

(ORLANDO, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Orlando, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Orlando area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Kate Hudson's Fabletics to open activewear store in Disney Springs this week It is the store's second Orlando location. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Poodle placed in pillowcase, left in dumpster dies after rescue attempt ORLANDO, Fla. - A poodle that was dropped into a dumpster but later rescued and taken under the care of Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida has died. The poodle, named Griffin by rescue staff, succumbed to his injuries late Thursday. Good Samaritans earlier in the day had alerted authorities... Read more

TRENDING NOW

TSA: Record number of passengers bringing loaded guns to Florida airports ORLANDO, Fla. — The Transportation Security Administration says they’re finding a record number of guns at Florida’s airport security checkpoints, and many are loaded. According to the TSA, their officers have seen a “surge” in passengers bringing guns to airport checkpoints. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Three... Read more

LATEST NEWS