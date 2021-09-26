Trending sports headlines in Tucson
OCSC 2 Travels To Tucson To Take On El Paso In A Southwest Showdown
Sunday, September 19th - OCSC 2 drew 2-2 with El Paso. Read more
Brian Periman hopes to get the most out of Arizona goalie Hope Hisey
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team hired an all-new coaching staff this offseason. One of the more underrated additions was the July hiring of Tucson native Brian Periman as the Wildcats’ new goalkeepers coach. Periman has college coaching experience, including stops at North Texas, New Mexico State, Florida Atlantic, High Point — and the UA, where he spent the 2010 and 2012 seasons. Before coaching, he played professionally, including one season (2011) with FC Tucson. Read more
WILDCATS REBORN: Jordan Paopao learned more than just Xs and Os from Chris Petersen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats tight ends coach Jordan Paopao spent time under Chris Petersen at the University of Washington. Paopao said Petersen had a huge impact on him. “That man changed my life,” Paopao said. “Being able to establish the kind of man that you want... Read more
WILDCATS REBORN: Sports more than just a distraction for Arizona super fan Mario Nava
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mario Nava is a familiar face at Arizona Stadium. “When I go to the games and I gear up and I put helmet on, it’s over the top,” he said. He’s the guy in the south endzone waving his red and blue flag while wearing a UA firefighter’s helmet. Read more
