CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Trending sports headlines in Tucson

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 5 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tucson area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Tucson sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tucson / youtube.com

OCSC 2 Travels To Tucson To Take On El Paso In A Southwest Showdown

OCSC 2 Travels To Tucson To Take On El Paso In A Southwest Showdown

Sunday, September 19th - OCSC 2 drew 2-2 with El Paso. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arizona / tucson.com

Brian Periman hopes to get the most out of Arizona goalie Hope Hisey

Brian Periman hopes to get the most out of Arizona goalie Hope Hisey

The Arizona Wildcats soccer team hired an all-new coaching staff this offseason. One of the more underrated additions was the July hiring of Tucson native Brian Periman as the Wildcats’ new goalkeepers coach. Periman has college coaching experience, including stops at North Texas, New Mexico State, Florida Atlantic, High Point — and the UA, where he spent the 2010 and 2012 seasons. Before coaching, he played professionally, including one season (2011) with FC Tucson. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tucson / kold.com

WILDCATS REBORN: Jordan Paopao learned more than just Xs and Os from Chris Petersen

WILDCATS REBORN: Jordan Paopao learned more than just Xs and Os from Chris Petersen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats tight ends coach Jordan Paopao spent time under Chris Petersen at the University of Washington. Paopao said Petersen had a huge impact on him. “That man changed my life,” Paopao said. “Being able to establish the kind of man that you want... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arizona / kold.com

WILDCATS REBORN: Sports more than just a distraction for Arizona super fan Mario Nava

WILDCATS REBORN: Sports more than just a distraction for Arizona super fan Mario Nava

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mario Nava is a familiar face at Arizona Stadium. “When I go to the games and I gear up and I put helmet on, it’s over the top,” he said. He’s the guy in the south endzone waving his red and blue flag while wearing a UA firefighter’s helmet. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
524
Followers
490
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy