The lineup: Sports news in Indianapolis

UIndy Goes All In on Club Sports INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Indianapolis says it is launching a club sports program, giving full-time students an opportunity to take part in 12 sports but with more flexibility than NCAA Division II athletics. UIndy says it hopes to offer the program in the 2022-23 academic year. The university says... Read more

JAGUARS DROP #HLVB OPENER TO UIC, 3-1 INDIANAPOLIS - The IUPUI volleyball team dropped its Horizon League opener to UIC on Thursday night (Sept. 23), falling in four sets inside the Jungle, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19. Freshman Atlantis Clendenin led the IUPUI offense with a career-high 10 kills and hit .333 while Millai Madison and Briana Brown had eight kills each. Read more

Gophers’ Boye Mafe had slow start, but he and Thomas Rush broke out vs. Colorado Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis hosted Big Ten Media Days in July and will welcome in the NFL scouting combine come March. While at the conference’s event, P.J. Fleck looked forward to the league’s showcase. “Boye Mafe, one of our defensive ends, looking for a big breakout year for him,”... Read more

