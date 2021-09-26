CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The lineup: Sports news in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Indianapolis / insideindianabusiness.com

UIndy Goes All In on Club Sports

UIndy Goes All In on Club Sports

INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Indianapolis says it is launching a club sports program, giving full-time students an opportunity to take part in 12 sports but with more flexibility than NCAA Division II athletics. UIndy says it hopes to offer the program in the 2022-23 academic year. The university says... Read more

Indianapolis / iupuijags.com

JAGUARS DROP #HLVB OPENER TO UIC, 3-1

JAGUARS DROP #HLVB OPENER TO UIC, 3-1

INDIANAPOLIS - The IUPUI volleyball team dropped its Horizon League opener to UIC on Thursday night (Sept. 23), falling in four sets inside the Jungle, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19. Freshman Atlantis Clendenin led the IUPUI offense with a career-high 10 kills and hit .333 while Millai Madison and Briana Brown had eight kills each. Read more

Colorado / grandforksherald.com

Gophers' Boye Mafe had slow start, but he and Thomas Rush broke out vs. Colorado

Gophers’ Boye Mafe had slow start, but he and Thomas Rush broke out vs. Colorado

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis hosted Big Ten Media Days in July and will welcome in the NFL scouting combine come March. While at the conference’s event, P.J. Fleck looked forward to the league’s showcase. “Boye Mafe, one of our defensive ends, looking for a big breakout year for him,”... Read more

Indianapolis / nkunorse.com

@NKUNorseWSOC Stays Perfect in #HLWSOC With OT Win Over IUPUI

@NKUNorseWSOC Stays Perfect in #HLWSOC With OT Win Over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – The Northern Kentucky women's soccer team improved to 5-3-2 and 3-0-0 in the Horizon League with a 1-0 overtime victory at IUPUI Thursday night. IUPUI falls to 2-7-1 overall with an 1-2-0 Horizon League record. Sheehan's Statement. "IUPUI has multiple special players. Our team competed all night and... Read more

