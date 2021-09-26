CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The lineup: Sports news in St. Louis

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 5 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the St. Louis area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

St. Louis / ksdk.com

'Provel is the best!': Simone Biles defends Imo's on national TV

ST. LOUIS — Simone Biles is essentially an honorary St. Louisan. The Olympic medalist and greatest-of-all-time gymnast not only loves our pizza, she’s willing to throw down over it on national television. Biles sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show Thursday night to talk about what she’s up... Read more

St. Louis / nhra.com

Tim Wilkerson doesn’t want recent hot stretch to stop heading to home track

September has already been a great month for Tim Wilkerson, and now, the Funny Car veteran has a chance to cap it off in style at his home track during this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis. Wilkerson has picked up two victories in three weeks, including last weekend at the second race of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, and a third this month would put the Springfield, Ill., native in a prime position. Read more

St. Louis / websterathletics.com

Gorloks Drop Second Straight Match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Webster University volleyball team was back on the court this evening when they traveled across town to Fontbonne (Mo.) University to take on the Griffins in a SLIAC matchup. The Gorloks were defeated by the Griffins in four straight sets (22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 16-25) to fall to 6-7 on the season and 2-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. With the win, Fontbonne improves to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in SLIAC play. Read more

St. Louis / youtube.com

Referee shortage cancels soccer game in the Metro East

Recently, Mascoutah High School felt the impact of the ongoing referee shortage in high school sports. The boys soccer game versus Waterloo High School had to be canceled because there weren't enough referees. Read more

Community Policy