The lineup: Sports news in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the St. Louis area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

'Provel is the best!': Simone Biles defends Imo's on national TV ST. LOUIS — Simone Biles is essentially an honorary St. Louisan. The Olympic medalist and greatest-of-all-time gymnast not only loves our pizza, she’s willing to throw down over it on national television. Biles sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show Thursday night to talk about what she’s up... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Tim Wilkerson doesn’t want recent hot stretch to stop heading to home track September has already been a great month for Tim Wilkerson, and now, the Funny Car veteran has a chance to cap it off in style at his home track during this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis. Wilkerson has picked up two victories in three weeks, including last weekend at the second race of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, and a third this month would put the Springfield, Ill., native in a prime position. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Gorloks Drop Second Straight Match ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Webster University volleyball team was back on the court this evening when they traveled across town to Fontbonne (Mo.) University to take on the Griffins in a SLIAC matchup. The Gorloks were defeated by the Griffins in four straight sets (22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 16-25) to fall to 6-7 on the season and 2-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. With the win, Fontbonne improves to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in SLIAC play. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE