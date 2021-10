Pella and Knoxville made the trip north up Highway 14 to compete in a new location for the Newton Cross Country Invitational Tuesday. The #4 Pella boys placed 3rd behind #1 in 3A DCG and #3 North Polk, while the #12 Dutch girls nabbed 2nd place just behind the #7 Comets and #3 ranked Mustangs. Freshman Raegan Snieder (pictured above) came home with her first career gold medal, winning the girls race (20:17.6), followed closely by teammate Autumn Blink in 3rd (21:10.3). A trio of Dutch boys placed in the top 20, including Chase Lauman (7th-17:12.5), Josiah Wittenberg (14th-17:36.2), and Akira Lopez (17th-17:59.7).

9 DAYS AGO