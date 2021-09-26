CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Austin

Austin Post
 5 days ago

Austin / everythinglubbock.com

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that will limit the use of abortion medication after seven weeks and prohibit sending such pills through the mail altogether. Republicans argue SB4 will protect women’s health, saying in-person ultrasounds will ensure doctors can monitor patients better. “And even as... Read more

avatar

Only people good with this about for this abortion mess are mostly the ones who can't have kids or they're dried up. If they were younger it would be a different story.

Victoria / 987jack.com

Looking through my phone a picture popped up that I forgot about. Let me start by saying the breakfast taco game is strong in Victoria. From Pico De Gallo, back in the day, TNT and Don Lupe-Licious we have always had a plethora of choices. So I was in shock when I received this taco. Back in January, my family picked up breakfast tacos in Austin before we flew out. Are you kidding me? This breakfast taco cost me almost five bucks. Not only was it tiny it was made with a store-bought tortilla. Do people in Austin really consider this a breakfast taco? Read more

avatar

u went to Taco deli at the airport there are much better places in Austin and with great cheaper tacos like Casa morenos in benwhite 😎

10 likes 2 replies

avatar

so it was a small taco. here's the joke: YOU have to LIVE in Victoria. bwaaaaahahahaha

6 likes

Austin / cbsaustin.com

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021-2022 Flu season is taking its course and the Austin Public Health wants to remind the community that we are still in a pandemic and is calling on everyone to get their Flu and COVID-19 shots. APH says getting vaccinated will reduce your risk of contracting... Read more

Austin / statesman.com

British Airways brings back Austin-to-London flights after 17-month absence

British Airways brings back Austin-to-London flights after 17-month absence

As more travelers look to return to international travel, British Airways is restarting its nonstop service between Austin and London. Following a 17-month absence, the transatlantic service will return to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Oct. 13, the airline said Thursday. British Airways, which has operated in Austin since March 2014,... Read more

NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
