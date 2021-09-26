Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Gov. Abbott signs bill into law that limits medication abortion usage AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that will limit the use of abortion medication after seven weeks and prohibit sending such pills through the mail altogether. Republicans argue SB4 will protect women’s health, saying in-person ultrasounds will ensure doctors can monitor patients better. “And even as... Read more

Breakfast Tacos in Austin Are a Joke Looking through my phone a picture popped up that I forgot about. Let me start by saying the breakfast taco game is strong in Victoria. From Pico De Gallo, back in the day, TNT and Don Lupe-Licious we have always had a plethora of choices. So I was in shock when I received this taco. Back in January, my family picked up breakfast tacos in Austin before we flew out. Are you kidding me? This breakfast taco cost me almost five bucks. Not only was it tiny it was made with a store-bought tortilla. Do people in Austin really consider this a breakfast taco? Read more

Flu shot season begins as COVID-19 strains critical care facilities and staffing AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021-2022 Flu season is taking its course and the Austin Public Health wants to remind the community that we are still in a pandemic and is calling on everyone to get their Flu and COVID-19 shots. APH says getting vaccinated will reduce your risk of contracting... Read more

