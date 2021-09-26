CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott Just Opened Its Newest AC Hotel in Punta Cana

By Alexander Britell
caribjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott’s fast-expanding AC Hotels brand has opened its first-ever hotel in the popular Dominican Republic tourism destination of Punta Cana. The new AC Hotel by Marriott Punta Cana has a total of 129 rooms, set in the San Juan Shopping Center about 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport. “With...

www.caribjournal.com

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

AC Marriott in Brentwood open for business

The AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, the second AC Hotels by Marriott in Tennessee, is now accepting reservations. The hotel, located in the Hill Center at Maryland Farms, officially opened Sept. 17 and offers 148 guest rooms, co-working spaces, more than 2,000 square feet of event space, and multiple beverage and food options on its four levels, including a rooftop lounge accessible to the public.
BRENTWOOD, TN
ftnnews.com

AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport Opens

AC Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces the opening of AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport, the brand’s newest South Florida property. AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport is set in an unparalleled location, within minutes of Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Port Everglades Cruise Terminals, and Las...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelweekly.com

Marriott is bringing its W brand to Florence

Marriott International inked a deal with Progetto Majestic S.R.L., a Prato, Italy-based limited liability company, to bring the W brand to Tuscany with the W Florence. The property will be located steps from the city's famed Via de' Tornabuoni and will feature 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites. W Florence's Extreme...
Benzinga

Marriott Signs Deal To Debut W Hotel In Tuscany

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the Tuscan city of Florence, Italy. The company expects the hotel to become functional in 2023. The hotel is expected to feature 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites. Marriott International...
INDUSTRY
Lodging

Openings: Hotel Darby

On the border of the Catskills and the Pocono Mountains sits Hotel Darby in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania. Minutes away from Narrowsburg, New York—where visitors enjoy outdoor activities including hiking trails and water outings along the Delaware River—Hotel Darby emulates the building’s original 1960s aesthetic through bright pops of blue and orange throughout the property and midcentury modern charm. Mixing contemporary design elements with leather-style headboards, wooden furniture, and rustic-inspired amenities, the property features a bar with lounge seating and an indoor fireplace. King, queen, and connecting bunk-bed guestrooms are available, most with workspaces and all with in-suite bathrooms. With bold colors and a comfortable atmosphere, Hotel Darby has a grab-and-go dining outlet offering bottled and canned cocktails and menu selections focused on seafood bites, beef jerky, and other snacks. Seventeen acres of land surround the property and include a private walking trail, a barn with outdoor games, and public areas like a firepit and hammock grove. A short walk across the Narrowsburg-Darbytown Bridge, local eateries, cafes, and retail shops create a village vibe. And below the bridge, outdoor activities like tubing, kayaking, swimming, fly fishing, and picnicking recreate a classic upstate New York experience.
BEACH LAKE, PA
Lodging

AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter Officially Opens

ATLANTA, Georgia — AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter opened its doors in the Perimeter Center of Dunwoody, Georgia. Owned by Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group and managed by Humanist Hospitality, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vision, the 156-room hotel is a short drive from Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta, across the street from the Perimeter Mall.
ATLANTA, GA
hospitalitynet.org

Marriott International Signs Agreement with Progetto Majestic S.R.L to Debut the First W Hotel in Tuscany

Marriott International today announced it has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the iconic Tuscan city of Florence. Expected to welcome its first guests in 2023, W Florence is set to become a buzzing centrepiece in the heart of the artistic city alongside the Ponte Vecchio riverfront and the Duomo.
hospitalitynet.org

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Plans November 2021 Opening of Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre

Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre and Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a premier hotel management company, are proud to announce the hotel is opening its doors November 2021. Located within a short distance to boutique shopping, world-class dining, and the Owings Mills Metro Station, the hotel is the perfect gateway to the mid-Atlantic. This new property will feature 229 guestrooms and suites, a modern American restaurant "The Tillery", a full-service Starbucks Cafe, and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre is a 30-minute drive from downtown Baltimore, and an hour drive from historic Gettysburg, and from the nation's capital, Washington, D.C.
hotelnewsresource.com

Selina Chicago Hotel Opens

Selina yesterday announces the grand opening of its newest location in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. "Opening in Chicago marks a major milestone for Selina as we continue to grow our brand globally," said Rafael Museri, CEO & Co - Founder Selina. "We are looking forward to sharing our experiential lifestyle and Latin roots with major US cities like Chicago, and our planned location in Washington D.C."
CHICAGO, IL
fwtx.com

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Announces Executive Chef, Javier Maysonet

A Dallas chef is heading west to take over culinary operations at one of downtown Fort Worth's newest hotels. AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown, which opened at 101 W. Fifth St. near Sundance Square just this past September, has announced Javier Maysonet as its executive chef, who comes to Cowtown after a stint as executive sous chef for Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum by the Galleria. His other previous credits include W Retreat & Spa, Vieques Island, and El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico, where he served as a sous chef.
FORT WORTH, TX
Wenatchee World

Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee makes its debut

WENATCHEE — The Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee and its Orchard Bar + Bites Restaurant opened Tuesday, an event commemorated on Wednesday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 127-room, five-story building at 1229 Walla Walla Ave., has been in the works since late 2019. The $15.3 million build is a...
WENATCHEE, WA
caribjournal.com

In The Bahamas, the Ultimate Gourmet Hotel

On its broad list of spirits (that’s in addition to what is the world’s third-largest wine cellar), one can find a bottle of Alfred Lamb’s rum that was bottled in 1934. It’s not the sort of thing you typically find on a hotel menu anywhere in the world. That’s because...
TravelPulse

Two Punta Cana Resorts With a Fresh New Look

Princess Hotels & Resorts' Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess have recently reopened earlier this month and are welcoming guests back to Punta Cana in style. The now five-star properties were fully remodeled, providing guests with a fresh new look and both newer and better services to enjoy during their stays.
TravelDailyNews.com

Delta Hotels by Marriott debuts sophisticated new room design with Santa Clara Silicon Valley opening

Delta Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, announced the opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Santa Clara Silicon Valley, debuting the brand’s refreshed guest room design inspired by its commitment to a seamless travel experience, focusing on the details that really matter. This is Delta Hotels’ first property in the Northern California area and second in the Golden State, providing travelers with more opportunities to explore and experience the destination.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Marriott revamps its free breakfasts to address new concerns

Detecting a shift in travelers’ breakfast preferences, Marriott is revamping the complimentary a.m. spreads offered by four of its moderately priced lodging chains. The hotel giant learned from its research that consumers have a strong preference in the morning for quality ingredients; accommodation of their personal dietary preferences; and menus that reflect a commitment to sustainability and humane farming practices.
BoardingArea

Protea Livingstone Hotel Review – A Marriott Property Near Victoria Falls

Protea Livingstone Hotel Review – A Marriott Property Near Victoria Falls. My Protea Livingstone Hotel review will cover the only points hotel option near Victoria Falls. After a recent stay here for 3 nights, I have some good and bad things to say about the property. First, I’ll cover the location, the hotel’s public areas, and then the room itself. In the second section of the review, I’ll discuss the staff and service at the Protea Livingstone Hotel.
