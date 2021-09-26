Your San Diego lifestyle news

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.

This New San Diego-Style Taquería on La Tijera Has the Best California Burrito (and Bathroom) in Los Angeles There's a new tune on La Tijera, and it's about a taquería serving San Diego-style tacos and burritos. It also has a club-like bathroom for your own private listening experience. We'll get to the musical John in a minute, but first, let's digest. Owners Jessica and Cesar De Santiago, like...

'I've Seen So Many People Die': Relentless Stress, Frustration of Caring for Unvaccinated Takes Toll On Local Nurses The pandemic has taken a relentless physical and mental toll on front line health care workers, many of whom are growing frustrated with the number of unvaccinated patients crowding hospital ICU's. A recent survey by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses showed 66% have considered leaving their jobs. One...

San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday After the pandemic created more than a year of struggle for many San Diego restaurants, the return of San Diego Restaurant Week will serve as an important catalyst to drive business this month.

