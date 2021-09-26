CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Your San Diego lifestyle news

 5 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Diego area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / lataco.com

This New San Diego-Style Taquería on La Tijera Has the Best California Burrito (and Bathroom) in Los Angeles

There’s a new tune on La Tijera, and it’s about a taquería serving San Diego-style tacos and burritos. It also has a club-like bathroom for your own private listening experience. We’ll get to the musical John in a minute, but first, let’s digest. Owners Jessica and Cesar De Santiago, like... Read more

San Diego / nbcsandiego.com

‘I've Seen So Many People Die': Relentless Stress, Frustration of Caring for Unvaccinated Takes Toll On Local Nurses

The pandemic has taken a relentless physical and mental toll on front line health care workers, many of whom are growing frustrated with the number of unvaccinated patients crowding hospital ICU’s. A recent survey by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses showed 66% have considered leaving their jobs. One... Read more

San Diego / youtube.com

San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday

After the pandemic created more than a year of struggle for many San Diego restaurants, the return of San Diego Restaurant Week will serve as an important catalyst to drive business this month. Read more

San Diego / sdchamber.org

Member Spotlight: San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Discover San Diego Mission Bay Resort, where the best of the Southern California lifestyle is at your fingertips – sun, sand, and so much more. The newly transformed resort invites you to indulge in the heart of San Diego, where you’ll enjoy everything you could want to do in our vibrant city. Read more

