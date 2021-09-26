Minneapolis sports lineup: What’s trending

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cross country squads back in action in Minneapolis The Iowa State cross country program is back in action this weekend at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With commanding finishes from multiple members of the team, the Cyclone women were able to clinch a first place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational. The Cyclones had five women finish in the top-15. Read more

Roy Griak Invite Next for St. Cloud State Cross Country ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Cross Country team will compete for the second time this season at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minn. The University of Minnesota is set to host the annual race at Les Bolstad Golf Course, with the Division II & II race slated to start at 12:45 p.m. CT. Read more

Minneapolis City joins USL League Two Minneapolis City SC announced this afternoon that the club will be joining USL League Two for the 2022 soccer season. “We are excited to make the step up to USL League Two, which will challenge our club to level up on and off the field. That will help us be an even better platform for local talent to elevate—and it will be super fun for our fans to see us tangle with some of the best division four clubs in the country.” Read more

