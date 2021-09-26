CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Las Vegas sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Florida / youtube.com

Florida State vs Louisville Picks and Predictions | ACC Football Betting Preview | Sept 25

🏈 Florida State Seminoles vs Louisville Cardinals betting picks, predictions and odds for their ACC Football showdown on Saturday, September 25 2021 at 3:30pm ET from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Direct from Las Vegas, our panel of professional sports handicappers look at the Vegas odds and offer their expert college football analysis on this NCAAF Week 4 clash between the Seminoles and Cardinals. At the time of posting, the WagerTalk Live Odds screen is showing Louisville as a -1.5 road favorite at Florida State, with the over/under sitting at 62 points.

Las Vegas / youtube.com

Derek Brunson: "Weird Feeling Robert Whittaker Won't Make It To Title Fight"

The Schmo interviews #4 UFC Middleweight Derek Brunson during International Fight Week. Topics include: - Boxing at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas & Jake Paul Callout - Jared Cannonier or Title Shot? - Why Marvin Vettori's wrestling wasn't effective against Adesanya - Training with Robbie Lawler at Sanford MMA - Loosening up on the internet with fans

Las Vegas / youtube.com

13 Action News Latest Headlines | September 23, 12pm

Watch the latest 13 Action News headlines any time. Read more

Utah / unlvrebels.com

Rebels Open Mountain West Play Hosting Boise State, Utah State

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – With its non-conference slate in the rearview mirror, the UNLV women's soccer team is set for Mountain West play, opening its league schedule at home against Boise State and Utah State on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Friday's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. while Sunday's match will get underway at 1 p.m. at Peter Johann Memorial Field. Read more

Comments / 0

 

