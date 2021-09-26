What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Los Angeles

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Life in Los Angeles has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / talonmarks.com

No religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine from Christian, Catholic, Hindu leaders

Religious leaders from the Christian, Catholic and Hindu faith stated that their religion does not exempt anyone from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccine mandates take effect in businesses, government agencies, schools and colleges, exemptions are offered for those who cite a religious reason not to immunize themselves from the virus. Read more

Comments
avatar

Christian religions are based off rhe personal realtionship with Jesus Christ, so its there perosnal cross to carry. So no thank you pastor I feel you dont have a right to speak for me and my relationship.

211 likes 11 dislikes 45 replies

avatar

Don't need a religious exemption for a person medical choice. Just the Nuremberg Codes and the Constitution

68 likes 4 dislikes 20 replies

Los Angeles / jta.org

Hate crime charges filed in May fight with Jewish diners at LA restaurant

(JTA) — Two men involved in a brawl at a Los Angeles restaurant in May, whose viral footage was widely viewed as an example of rising antisemitism during the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza, now face hate crimes and assault charges. On May 18, the suspects, Xavier Pabon, 30,... Read more

Los Angeles / uscannenbergmedia.com

The Hola Mexico Film Festival returns in person after being sidelined by the pandemic

After a year of virtual showcases, directors, actors and other artists return to the red carpet at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes for the Hola Mexico Film Festival. Still complying with COVID-19 protocols, a big screen sits in front of over 100 viewers outside, with temperature and vaccine checks at the entrance. Read more

Los Angeles / nypressnews.com

LAUSD, LA Teachers Reach Tentative Deal To Keep Kids Learning In Case Of Quarantine Or Fire-Related Closure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD students who are in quarantine will still have access to live, online instruction under a new agreement between the district and the teacher’s union. The tentative agreement reached Wednesday will provide a “Continuity of Learning” for students who are unable to be in class due... Read more

Comments / 0

 

LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

