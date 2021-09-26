What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Life in Los Angeles has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

No religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine from Christian, Catholic, Hindu leaders Religious leaders from the Christian, Catholic and Hindu faith stated that their religion does not exempt anyone from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccine mandates take effect in businesses, government agencies, schools and colleges, exemptions are offered for those who cite a religious reason not to immunize themselves from the virus. Read more

Hate crime charges filed in May fight with Jewish diners at LA restaurant (JTA) — Two men involved in a brawl at a Los Angeles restaurant in May, whose viral footage was widely viewed as an example of rising antisemitism during the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza, now face hate crimes and assault charges. On May 18, the suspects, Xavier Pabon, 30,... Read more

The Hola Mexico Film Festival returns in person after being sidelined by the pandemic After a year of virtual showcases, directors, actors and other artists return to the red carpet at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes for the Hola Mexico Film Festival. Still complying with COVID-19 protocols, a big screen sits in front of over 100 viewers outside, with temperature and vaccine checks at the entrance. Read more

