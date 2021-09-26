CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Trending local sports in San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Antonio sports. For more stories from the San Antonio area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Antonio / kisspr.com

Stan E. Bonewitz earns own spot in SA Sports Hall of Fame - San Antonio Express-News

Stan E. Bonewitz earns own spot in SA Sports Hall of Fame - San Antonio Express-News

Growing up and watching his father transform high school basketball in San Antonio, Stan E. Bonewitz had modest goals. His father, Stan J. Bonewitz Jr., introduced a frenetic style of play at East Central in the mid- 1980s through necessity. Bonewitz joined his father's Hornets as a freshman and in his junior season later sparked a remarkable two-year run that is as good any in San Antonio boys basketball history. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Antonio / lakefrontollu.com

Importance of Communication When Being a Student Athlete

Importance of Communication When Being a Student Athlete

SAN ANTONIO–There is a lot that comes with being a student athlete. Getting your priorities right and having good communication will help you succeed off the court. Coaches and professors speak on the importance of communication. Our Lady of the Lake university head volleyball coach, Scott Mattera said, communication with... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Antonio / youtube.com

NHL 21 Franchise Mode - Draft to Glory #18 "STAR POWER"

NHL 21 Franchise Mode - Draft to Glory #18 "STAR POWER"

NHL 21 draft to glory franchise mode gameplay xbox one. Watch the Live Streams! https://www.twitch.tv/cynftwproductions Follow me on twitter! https://twitter.com/CynFtWProd Check out exclusive Cyn Merch! https://https://teespring.com/stores/cynftwproductions Join the Discord server! https://discord.gg/JsRqrgU Did you enjoy? Leave a like/comment and consider subscribing! Thanks! #NHL21 #FranchiseMode #DraftToGlory Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Antonio / goutsa.com

Roadrunners open conference play in home opener

Roadrunners open conference play in home opener

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team opens conference play this weekend when they host Louisiana Tech in the home opener. Friday's match is set for 6 p.m. and first serve for Saturday is 12 p.m. Scouting UTSA. UTSA enters the weekend 3-9 overall after closing out the non-conference slate... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports In San Antonio

Comments / 0

Community Policy