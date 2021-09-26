CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon gas stations and fuel: An overlooked necessity for war at sea?

By Rick Perez
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

The U.S. Navy may or may not have the resources to keep fuel, food, and materiel flowing in ways and at levels that provide uninterrupted direct support for other U.S. Navy vessels at war, should a long term at sea battle take place between America and China. This claim is fundamentally predicated and based on the notion of distance, vast distances, and the absolute tyranny of distance facing the U.S. Navy, when a future hot war breaks out at sea near China. Logistical challenges at sea will quickly mount and may end up being insurmountable for the U.S. Navy in a drawn out at-sea war scenario.

www.saipantribune.com

