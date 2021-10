COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland celebrated the dedication of its newest residence hall. The state-of-the-art Pyon Chen hall is 131,000 square feet and houses 450 students. “What’s so special about this building, in particular, is the name of the hall and the community; Heritage. For years to come, Terps will understand the importance of these influential names, who helped pave the way for students to have an opportunity to make their mark on our campus,” said Scott Cronin, Residence Hall Association President. “It also makes me so happy to say that the Residence Hall Association students had the...

