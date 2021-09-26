Houston sports digest: Top stories today

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Our sports betting picks for TNF between Houston Texans & Carolina Panthers | DNVR Bets Daily Andre and RK are joined by Shane for a mega PHNX/ DNVR Bets crossover. They go through all the best bets for tonight's Thursday Night Football. Shane is extremely high on Davis Mills while RK and Andre are a little weary of trusting the rookie. Catch DNVR Bets Daily every M-F LIVE on Youtube and Twitter! SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8aO... Website: http://thednvr.com/ DNVR Locker: DNVRLocker.com Social Twitter: @DNVR_Sports Instagram: @DNVR_Sports Twitch: @DNVR_Sports Read more

TOP VIEWED

Stang Gang Pre Game - Germantown Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Houston Private School Classic geared up for second year at Second Baptist School HOUSTON – As the Houston Private School Classic is gearing up for its second-ever tournament come December, Second Baptist School Athletic Director Mike Walker is already getting excited about the event and its growth. "Last year we were thrilled with the success of the tournament, but we were certainly limited... Read more

LATEST NEWS