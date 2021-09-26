CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston sports digest: Top stories today

Houston Digest
 5 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Houston / youtube.com

Our sports betting picks for TNF between Houston Texans & Carolina Panthers | DNVR Bets Daily

Our sports betting picks for TNF between Houston Texans & Carolina Panthers | DNVR Bets Daily

Andre and RK are joined by Shane for a mega PHNX/ DNVR Bets crossover. They go through all the best bets for tonight's Thursday Night Football. Shane is extremely high on Davis Mills while RK and Andre are a little weary of trusting the rookie. Catch DNVR Bets Daily every M-F LIVE on Youtube and Twitter! SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8aO... Website: http://thednvr.com/ DNVR Locker: DNVRLocker.com Social Twitter: @DNVR_Sports Instagram: @DNVR_Sports Twitch: @DNVR_Sports Read more

Germantown / youtube.com

Stang Gang Pre Game - Germantown

Stang Gang Pre Game - Germantown

Read more

Houston / vype.com

Houston Private School Classic geared up for second year at Second Baptist School

Houston Private School Classic geared up for second year at Second Baptist School

HOUSTON – As the Houston Private School Classic is gearing up for its second-ever tournament come December, Second Baptist School Athletic Director Mike Walker is already getting excited about the event and its growth. "Last year we were thrilled with the success of the tournament, but we were certainly limited... Read more

Houston / thedailycougar.com

Donavan Mutin takes nothing for granted on the football field

Donavan Mutin takes nothing for granted on the football field

Donavan Mutin took the podium after Houston’s 45-0 route of Grambling State and was asked about his thoughts on the Cougars’ defense holding the Tigers to 102 yards on the game. “(It was) 96 yards before the last drive,” Mutin said jokingly. Taking pride and putting maximum effort into every... Read more

