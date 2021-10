(KNSI) — A 44-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed, accused of choking, threatening, and hitting a pregnant woman. Police say they responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue North for a domestic assault in progress on September 23rd. Police spoke with a woman there who said Marshall Adrian Pack choked her, slammed her head into a wall, and threatened to kill her when he became upset after trying to talk to her about tabs for the vehicle she was driving. The woman said she had just returned home from bringing her child to school and told Pack she was trying to sleep.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO