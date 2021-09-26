Top Chicago sports news
(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Chicago sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Free Pick: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Chicago 9/25/21
Wisconsin has had two weeks to get ready for this one and enter the game with a record of 1-1. They opened the season with a loss at home to Penn State before beating Eastern Michigan. Notre Dame is 3-0 and have won two close games that came down to the wire and beat Purdue 27-13 last Saturday. This is the first meeting between these two teams since 1964 and only the 17th time in history. The game will be played in historic Soldier Field in Chicago and is one of the feature games of the week. Read more
UTRGV Women's Soccer Opens WAC Play Friday at Chicago State
GoUTRGV.com CHICAGO, Ill. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (4-5-1, 0-0-0 WAC) open Western Athletic Conference play when they visit the Chicago State Cougars (0-6-1, 0-0-0 WAC) on Friday at 1 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium. This is the first of two WAC matches on the road this week as the Vaqueros will also travel to Abilene Christian on Sunday. Read more
College Football Week #4: Fox has biggest game of the weekend, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Chicago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2021 –WEEK #4 NOTES. Gus Johnson takes a deep dive on Sunday, after his headline college game Saturday, Notre Dame-Wisconsin in Chicago Saturday. That may very well be the best rated college game Saturday. It’s on Fox. Sunday, he’ll preside over the NFL Arizona-Jacksonville matchup. This might very well be a new low. It will be seen on only four stations Sunday and 3% of the country. Read more
Palatine's Olson selected as Chicago Bears Coach of the Week
The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that head coach Corey Olson of Palatine High School has been named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week for Week 4. Olson's Pirates (2-2) overcame a 17-13 deficit with 12 minutes left in the game to win 20-19 vs. Maine South (3-1) last week, despite playing without one of their top receivers, Jacob Bostick, who missed the game due to an injury. Maine South was ranked No. 1 in the AP Class 8A poll at the time. Read more
Comments / 0