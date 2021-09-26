Your Miami lifestyle news

(MIAMI, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Brugal 1888 Launches La Ventanita Pop-Up Series at Brickell City Centre Miami, FL – September 21, 2021 – On Tuesday, September 21, Brugal 1888, a premium rum produced in Dominican Republic, hosted an intimate tasting event celebrating the launch of La Ventanita, a four-part pop-up series that kicked off at Brickell City Centre. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with Brugal 1888’s signature Don Nano’s Favorite cocktail, fused with the premium rum, coconut water and ice. Read more

Dramatic Drop In COVID Patients At South Florida Hospitals MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients with the coronavirus at South Florida hospitals. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that the number of COVID patients at Jackson Health System hospitals were 189 on this Thursday compared with a summer peak of 445 on August 23 and an all-time peak of 485 patients on July 27 of 2020. A spokeswoman for the Memorial Healthcare System said there were 278 COVID patients at its hospitals on this Thursday compared with an all-time peak of 738 patients and a spokeswoman for the Broward Health System said... Read more

Miami Woman Wins $1 Million In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Ticket From Publix MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new millionaire in Miami! Ruth Marin Lugo, 63, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, according to the Florida Lottery. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. Lugo bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 8341 West Flagler Park Plaza in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station. Read more

