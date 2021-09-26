Your Miami lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Miami / worldredeye.com

Brugal 1888 Launches La Ventanita Pop-Up Series at Brickell City Centre

Miami, FL – September 21, 2021 – On Tuesday, September 21, Brugal 1888, a premium rum produced in Dominican Republic, hosted an intimate tasting event celebrating the launch of La Ventanita, a four-part pop-up series that kicked off at Brickell City Centre. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with Brugal 1888’s signature Don Nano’s Favorite cocktail, fused with the premium rum, coconut water and ice. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Florida / cbslocal.com

Dramatic Drop In COVID Patients At South Florida Hospitals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients with the coronavirus at South Florida hospitals. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that the number of COVID patients at Jackson Health System hospitals were 189 on this Thursday compared with a summer peak of 445 on August 23 and an all-time peak of 485 patients on July 27 of 2020. A spokeswoman for the Memorial Healthcare System said there were 278 COVID patients at its hospitals on this Thursday compared with an all-time peak of 738 patients and a spokeswoman for the Broward Health System said... Read more

Comments
avatar

One week it’s out of control the next week it’s wayyyyy down….. just can’t believe anything anymore !!!

24 likes 1 dislike 12 replies

avatar

love any and all good news about this virus if it is only short lived or temporary 🤔 😕 🙃 💔

6 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / cbslocal.com

Miami Woman Wins $1 Million In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Ticket From Publix

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a new millionaire in Miami! Ruth Marin Lugo, 63, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, according to the Florida Lottery. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. Lugo bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 8341 West Flagler Park Plaza in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Miami / cbslocal.com

Zoo Miami Mourning The Death Of Kumang The Orangutan

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami is morning the loss of Kumang, a 44 year-old Bornean Orangutan who died Thursday during recovery from anesthesia following a dental procedure, according to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. The 140 lb. great ape was anesthetized in order to have two teeth extracted which were damaged and causing an infection in her gums. The anesthesia, examination, and dental care went as planned and was uneventful. During the entire time she was under anesthesia, Kumang was closely monitored by the team of Zoo Miami veterinarians and veterinary technicians, as well as a human cardiologist. Her vitals remained stable and... Read more

Comments
avatar

😔 at least I got pictures with you and my now teens. Love animals more than people. My dogs specially.

3 likes

