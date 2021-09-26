Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cleveland
Swine flu Ohio – Cleveland, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio (WJW) – Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of Health, Ohio, said Thursday that there was a recent case of a new variant of influenza in the state. A top Ohio doctor said the patient was not hospitalized and had fully recovered. “I would also like to share that in... Read more
List: Cleveland-area establishments requiring COVID-19 vaccination
CLEVELAND (WJW)– A growing number of restaurants and businesses in Northeast Ohio are requiring patrons to be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test. Felice’s policy is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours. The cocktail bar said all guests dining indoors must have... Read more
another way for the government to put Businesses OUT of Business and people out of WORK, So the refugees can take your Jobs 🤔
Oh well even though I have mine I stand with the right to choose for one's self and I WILL NOT SPEND ANY MONEY IN ANY OF THESE ESTABLISHMENTS!!!
Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour party 2021 is set
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual First Pour party for Christmas Ale is set for Thursday, Oct. 21. The annual event, the unofficial start to the holiday season, marks the Ohio City brewery’s annual launch of the seasonal ale, a cult favorite across Northeast Ohio. That day, the... Read more
What food is Cleveland known for? Here are the top 5 you NEED to try!
Have you been wondering “what food is Cleveland known for?” – If so, keep reading!. “What food is Cleveland known for?” – It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re planning a trip to Cleveland sometime soon! One of the best bits about visiting a new state, a new city, or a new country, is checking out all the amazing food they have on offer. So if you’re wondering ‘what food is Cleveland known for?” – you’ll hopefully find the answers in this list! Read more