CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ohio / eminetra.com

Swine flu Ohio – Cleveland, Ohio

Swine flu Ohio – Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio (WJW) – Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of Health, Ohio, said Thursday that there was a recent case of a new variant of influenza in the state. A top Ohio doctor said the patient was not hospitalized and had fully recovered. “I would also like to share that in... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cleveland / fox8.com

List: Cleveland-area establishments requiring COVID-19 vaccination

List: Cleveland-area establishments requiring COVID-19 vaccination

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A growing number of restaurants and businesses in Northeast Ohio are requiring patrons to be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test. Felice’s policy is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours. The cocktail bar said all guests dining indoors must have... Read more

Comments
avatar

another way for the government to put Businesses OUT of Business and people out of WORK, So the refugees can take your Jobs 🤔

4 likes 6 replies

avatar

Oh well even though I have mine I stand with the right to choose for one's self and I WILL NOT SPEND ANY MONEY IN ANY OF THESE ESTABLISHMENTS!!!

8 likes 1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cleveland / cleveland.com

Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour party 2021 is set

Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour party 2021 is set

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual First Pour party for Christmas Ale is set for Thursday, Oct. 21. The annual event, the unofficial start to the holiday season, marks the Ohio City brewery’s annual launch of the seasonal ale, a cult favorite across Northeast Ohio. That day, the... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cleveland / theworldandthensome.com

What food is Cleveland known for? Here are the top 5 you NEED to try!

What food is Cleveland known for? Here are the top 5 you NEED to try!

Have you been wondering “what food is Cleveland known for?” – If so, keep reading!. “What food is Cleveland known for?” – It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re planning a trip to Cleveland sometime soon! One of the best bits about visiting a new state, a new city, or a new country, is checking out all the amazing food they have on offer. So if you’re wondering ‘what food is Cleveland known for?” – you’ll hopefully find the answers in this list! Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy