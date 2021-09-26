Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Swine flu Ohio – Cleveland, Ohio Columbus, Ohio (WJW) – Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of Health, Ohio, said Thursday that there was a recent case of a new variant of influenza in the state. A top Ohio doctor said the patient was not hospitalized and had fully recovered. “I would also like to share that in... Read more

List: Cleveland-area establishments requiring COVID-19 vaccination CLEVELAND (WJW)– A growing number of restaurants and businesses in Northeast Ohio are requiring patrons to be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test. Felice’s policy is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours. The cocktail bar said all guests dining indoors must have... Read more

Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour party 2021 is set CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual First Pour party for Christmas Ale is set for Thursday, Oct. 21. The annual event, the unofficial start to the holiday season, marks the Ohio City brewery’s annual launch of the seasonal ale, a cult favorite across Northeast Ohio. That day, the... Read more

