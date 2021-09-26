CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lincoln / 1011now.com

Red Lobster in Lincoln closes its doors

Red Lobster in Lincoln closes its doors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Red Lobster location in Lincoln has closed its doors after 44 years. According to a spokesperson for Red Lobster, the location near 65th and O streets has permanently closed. “After more than 44 years of being part of the Lincoln community, we have made the... Read more

Nebraska / klkntv.com

Restarted Nebraska hospital transfer system sees complaints

Restarted Nebraska hospital transfer system sees complaints

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Health care officials are lodging complaints about a reopened transfer center intended to help Nebraska hospitals find places to send patients who need additional care as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officials at Lincoln’s Bryan Health and at... Read more

Lincoln / 1011now.com

Autism Family Network events

Autism Family Network events

LSO releases assault video at Roca Berry Farm, needs community's help to identify suspects. Sheriff Wagner said he's hoping somebody watching this video recognizes something to link law enforcement to potential suspects. UNL back to hosting in-person career fairs. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the first time since February 2020,... Read more

Nebraska / youtube.com

Naturally Nebraska | Hazel Abel Park

Naturally Nebraska | Hazel Abel Park

Over half of Lincoln's 133 parks are considered neighborhood parks. One of the most iconic of those is Hazel Abel Park at 1716 E Street. Tucked into the historic Near South Neighborhood, this charming, tiny park is the focus of this episode of Naturally Nebraska. Read more

