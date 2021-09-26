Probation sentence proposed for man in fraud case

A Pakistan resident has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a conspiracy to “unlock” phones from AT&T’s network, a scheme the company says cost it more than $200 million.Muhammad Fahd, 35, of Karachi recruited an employee of an AT&T call center in Bothell, Washington via Facebook in 2012, and began bribing that employee and his coworkers to use their credentials to unlock phones. That allowed the phones to be removed from AT&T’s network, even if customers had not finished paying for the expensive devices or their service contracts had not expired. The customers could then...

