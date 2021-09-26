Probation sentence proposed for man in fraud case
The defense counsel in the case involving a man who pleaded guilty to license fraud has proposed a probation sentence for his client. According to Steven Pixley, defense lawyer for Margarito Cortez Villafuerte, a probation sentence is appropriate because, pursuant to the plea agreement that his client signed, the U.S. government had agreed to recommend that the court impose a sentence no longer than seven days in prison.www.saipantribune.com
