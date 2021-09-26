CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Probation sentence proposed for man in fraud case

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

The defense counsel in the case involving a man who pleaded guilty to license fraud has proposed a probation sentence for his client. According to Steven Pixley, defense lawyer for Margarito Cortez Villafuerte, a probation sentence is appropriate because, pursuant to the plea agreement that his client signed, the U.S. government had agreed to recommend that the court impose a sentence no longer than seven days in prison.

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man sentenced to 12 years in $200 million phone-fraud scheme

A Pakistan resident has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a conspiracy to “unlock” phones from AT&T’s network, a scheme the company says cost it more than $200 million.Muhammad Fahd, 35, of Karachi recruited an employee of an AT&T call center in Bothell, Washington via Facebook in 2012, and began bribing that employee and his coworkers to use their credentials to unlock phones. That allowed the phones to be removed from AT&T’s network, even if customers had not finished paying for the expensive devices or their service contracts had not expired. The customers could then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Probation Office#Filipino#Cnmi
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac man who broke elementary school windows sentenced to probation

CASSOPOLIS – A Dowagiac man who broke windows at Patrick Hamilton Elementary School twice in 2019 was sentenced to probation, restitution and tether in a Friday Cass County Circuit Court sentencing. Timothy Ron Hill, 48, of Sherwood in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property more than $1,000 but...
DOWAGIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
news3lv.com

Attorney General Ford announces sentencing of man involving fraud and deceit

RENO, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Alec Steven, 26, of Reno, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing multiple transactions involving fraud and deceit. Second Judicial District Court Judge Tammy Riggs handed down the sentence, which also included $145,728 in restitution payments to...
RENO, NV
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man gets probation in child injury case

POST FALLS — A man who pleaded guilty to grabbing a 13-year-old boy by the neck will spend time on probation. Adam K. Bortfeld, 48, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty in July to injury to a child, a felony, and to domestic battery in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor.
POST FALLS, ID
Tampa Bay Business Journal

St. Petersburg man sentenced to federal prison for health care fraud

A 36-year-old St. Petersburg man has been sentenced to one year in prison for health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. Marcus Lloyd Anderson submitted false claims to the Florida Medicaid program and other related managed care organizations for services he never provided to patients per court documents. Additionally, Anderson stole the credentials of multiple doctors and stole more than $300,000 from the programs by falsifying bills, according to a release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Saipan Tribune

Woman, 57, sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing $3.6M-plus from employer, friends

HAGATÑA, Guam—Teresa Adamos Pereda, 57, from Barrigada, Guam, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Guam in connection with two separate fraudulent schemes. Pereda pleaded guilty on Jan. 31, 2020, to multiple counts of bank fraud, and on April 14, 2021, to multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of unlawful use of seals of U.S. departments or agencies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arkansas Online

Mountain Home man sentenced to 63 months in covid-funds fraud

A Mountain Home man was sentenced Monday to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to his abuse of various covid-19 economic relief programs. James Read, 45, falsified documents to apply for Small Business Administration loans intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Fort Smith.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky woman sentenced to prison

BUCYRUS—Brandy Evans, 25, of Upper Sandusky pleaded guilty in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony punishable with up to 36 months in prison, and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle punishable with up to 18 months in prison.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo man sentenced to four years probation for marijuana burglary

Pueblo County resident Brandon Lujan, 26, was sentenced to four years probation Sept. 17 for his role in burglarizing a marijuana grow in January. Lujan was arrested Jan. 6 along with Daimon Lanckriet, 27, and Alissa Ramos, 22, after Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to DenCo, a Pueblo marijuana grow and dispensary, on a report of a burglary.
PUEBLO, CO
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach man sentenced to 48 months for $2.5 million tax fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 48 months (4 years) after pleading guilty to defrauding the IRS out of more than $2.5 million in taxes. According to the Department of Justice, court documents show that 53-year-old Richard Yanek hid assets, made false statements...
VIRGINIA STATE
Arkansas Online

Springdale man sentenced for role in Elm Springs wind farm fraud

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Friday after he testified in the fraud trial of two associates related to a failed wind farm project in Elm Springs. Cody Fell, who worked at Dragonfly International for a time, pleaded guilty to federal wire-fraud and tax-evasion charges in...
SPRINGDALE, AR
CBS Denver

Klete Keller Pleads Guilty To Obstruction In U.S. Capitol Riot As Part Of Plea Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller pleaded guilty to the county in exchange for the Department of Justice dropping the other six charges filed against him. Klete Keller (credit: U.S. District Court) Keller will likely face prison time. The obstruction charge is a felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The judge accepted the guilty plea. No sentencing date has been set. (credit: screenshot from Townhall Media/Julio Rosas) Keller appeared in person before the judge to make his plea. He lives in Colorado Springs. Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy