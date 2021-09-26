When Does Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Release on Switch?
Star Wars fans are wondering when they can expect the re-release of Knights of the Old Republic on the Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (SW: KOTOR or, simply, KOTOR) is one of the more popular video games in the widely acclaimed franchise. Alongside the well-known MMO, Star Wars: The Old Republic (SW:TOR), KOTOR explores the story before the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Darth Vader.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0