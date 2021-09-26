The lineup: Sports news in Fort Worth
(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Superhero gymnast Jordan Chiles flies high toward Fort Worth on Gold Over America Tour
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles has gone viral for her fierce superhero-inspired floor exercise routines full of powerful tumbling, high-flying twists and flips, and perfectly stuck landings. But off the mat, she's exactly the kind of modern-day Wonder Woman that the new Gold Over America Tour — conceived and headlined by... Read more
SMU vs TCU Picks and Predictions: The Iron Skillet Back on the Line in Texas
A pair of undefeated Texas teams clash at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, where the TCU Horned Frogs host the SMU Mustangs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 25. This will be the 100th meeting between these two rivals but emotions will be running higher than... Read more
TCU vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the TCU Horned Frogs vs. SMU Mustangs college football matchup on September 25, 2021. Read more
All Saints Episcopal football coach Aaron Beck lands acting gig
Fort Worth, Texas — Earlier this year, rumors spread among the football teams at All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth. Rumors on the street were that head coach Aaron Beck got a new job. “I was free [caught] I was completely alert, “said freshman Sawyer Schneider. “I didn’t... Read more
Comments / 0