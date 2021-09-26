CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The lineup: Sports news in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Fort Worth / culturemap.com

Superhero gymnast Jordan Chiles flies high toward Fort Worth on Gold Over America Tour

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles has gone viral for her fierce superhero-inspired floor exercise routines full of powerful tumbling, high-flying twists and flips, and perfectly stuck landings. But off the mat, she's exactly the kind of modern-day Wonder Woman that the new Gold Over America Tour — conceived and headlined by... Read more

Texas / covers.com

SMU vs TCU Picks and Predictions: The Iron Skillet Back on the Line in Texas

A pair of undefeated Texas teams clash at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, where the TCU Horned Frogs host the SMU Mustangs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 25. This will be the 100th meeting between these two rivals but emotions will be running higher than... Read more

Fort Worth / si.com

TCU vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the TCU Horned Frogs vs. SMU Mustangs college football matchup on September 25, 2021. Read more

Fort Worth / texasnewstoday.com

All Saints Episcopal football coach Aaron Beck lands acting gig

Fort Worth, Texas — Earlier this year, rumors spread among the football teams at All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth. Rumors on the street were that head coach Aaron Beck got a new job. “I was free [caught] I was completely alert, “said freshman Sawyer Schneider. “I didn’t... Read more

Community Policy