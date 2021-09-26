CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou confirms major Celtic injury boost

By Sourav Mahanty
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter only managing to get a 1-1 draw against Dundee United, the pressure is now well and truly on Celtic and Ange Postecoglou to start delivering results. After seven Premiership games, the Hoops find themselves sitting in sixth position with just 10 points on the board. And it must be said that if they are to have any hope of challenging the Rangers for the title this season, they must pick up their form immediately.

thecelticbhoys.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Business as usual for Ange Postecoglou ahead of Celtic’s trip to Livingston

Ange Postecoglou will not approach a traditionally difficult trip to Livingston any differently than other matches as his Celtic side look to improve their away form. Postecoglou’s side suffered a fifth defeat in six away games on Thursday when they went down to a 4-3 Europa League defeat against Real Betis despite going two ahead in a storming start to the game.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou hits out at Celtic’s attacking display against Livingston

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his team were “terrible” going forward during a 1-0 defeat by Livingston. Postecoglou’s side dominated possession and territory at the Tony Macaroni Arena but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. Livi goalkeeper Max Stryjek was not seriously troubled during a first half in which Andrew...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Sporting News

'Unacceptable' - Ange Postecoglou facing fresh Celtic scrutiny after surprise defeat

A surprise 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Monday morning (AEST) has seen some Celtic fans express fresh doubts about Australian manager Ange Postecoglou. Livingston, who were previously winless in the Scottish Premiership, scored the decisive goal in the 25th minute via Andrew Shinnie with the Hoops unable to equalise despite having 80 per cent possession.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Celtic#The Scottish Sun
BBC

Celtic fans 'understand situation', says manager Ange Postecoglou

Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app. Celtic fans "are totally understanding of the situation", says manager Ange Postecoglou as he aims to address the team's up and down form. Postecoglou's side sustained a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“We have had a disrupted start, an inconsistent start,” Ange Postecoglou on hectic first three months at Celtic

“Three months? It feels a lot longer, I can tell you! It is a hectic period but, particularly after Thursday’s win, we are looking forward to playing another game at home,” Ange Postecoglou told the mainstream media ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United. The Celtic manager probably has gained a fuller appreciation of the task that he faces managing Celtic through this re-build period.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou hails ‘great pedigree’ of Bayer Leverkusen before Celtic clash

Ange Postecoglou is under no illusions about the size of the task that awaits Celtic when they face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night. The Bundesliga outfit are favourites to pick up their second Europa League Group G victory in Glasgow following their 2-1 home win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros on matchday one.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic need double victory over Ferencvaros

Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic now need a double victory over Ferencvaros to keep their Europa League hopes alive following their 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead. Piero Hincapie, the 19-year-old Ecuador defender, gave the visitors the crucial lead in the 25th minutes before 18-year-old star midfielder Florian Wirtz added a second in the 36th minute.
SOCCER
FanSided

Neil Lennon gives his verdict on Celtic under Ange Postecoglou

Not too long ago, Neil Lennon was the Celtic manager, who seemed pretty well positioned to guide the club to 10IAR. The Hoops had dominated Scottish football for almost a decade and were on the path to winning the Quadruple Treble. But as we all know, things didn’t go their way.
SOCCER
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
345K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy