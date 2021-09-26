Ange Postecoglou confirms major Celtic injury boost
After only managing to get a 1-1 draw against Dundee United, the pressure is now well and truly on Celtic and Ange Postecoglou to start delivering results. After seven Premiership games, the Hoops find themselves sitting in sixth position with just 10 points on the board. And it must be said that if they are to have any hope of challenging the Rangers for the title this season, they must pick up their form immediately.thecelticbhoys.com
