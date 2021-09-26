Trending lifestyle headlines in San Jose
(SAN JOSE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Jose, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Harriette Cole: It troubles me that he won’t accept he’s dying
DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. Read more
why they must accept a death sentence. nothing wrong with hope until hope run out.
12 likes 1 reply
Not everybody is comfortable about thoughts of their own fleeting mortality. If they don't want your help then don't FORCE it. They'll only resent you for it. Just show your support by showing up! When they NEED you, they'll let you know. And Pray.
10 likes
Protests Against Vaccine Mandates Planned Across the Bay Area
People opposed to vaccine mandates will take to the streets of Walnut Creek and other places across the Bay Area to protest. The planned protest Friday evening outside Walnut Creek City Hall is intended to send a message: "Stop the vaccine mandates! We do not comply!" Ahead of the Friday... Read more
A vaccine mandate is illegal and immoral. Biden is joining Hitler as one if histories most evil men with this effort to force an experimental drug into Americans. An experimental drug so untrusted by it's own manufacturers that they will not take it, and required that Biden shield them from liability when others took it. Again, biden is demonstrating that Democrats are evil....and defining a segment of the population that has a slave mentality and will do anything the STATE orders. A mentality that is most accepting of socialism and hateful of American individualism. A mentality that does not deserve American citizenship........So as the unvaccinated are being discriminated against by this evil, their choices are limited. Either quit and let the vaccinated slaves do all the work, stay and sue, or submit to the vaccine mandate and take out your anger on the business and it's employees. Remember...."All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke
13 likes 6 dislikes 3 replies
These politicians need to be reminded of who they work for. But remember, these mandates are what an overwhelming majority of Californian’s voted for. If you voted for Newsome, best you stay away from this protest. YOU ARE THE REASON FOR THESE MANDATES!
9 likes 5 dislikes
1369 Winona Drive, San Jose, CA
See the Property Website! https://beyondre.marketing/1369-Winona-Drive/idx Read more
Dozens protest new San Jose vaccine mandate for city employees starting Oct. 1
"We're going to be terminated because of what the government wants to do to our body:" Enough people are pushing back that the city says it will stagger it's disciplinary process, so they don't lose too many employees at once. Read more
If the small percentage that has not taken the vaccine but had previously caught Covid, i think their natural immunity should be taken into consideration. Let them test weekly, they are surrounded by 91% of fully vaccinated co workers and if they are following safety protocols by masking, social distancing, sanitizing and have natural immunity.....Too hard and scary to retrain newbys whereas this small minority who chooses not to get vaccinated have the experience and dedication to keep our streets and people safe....not for mandates
3 likes 1 dislike
vaccinate the police not fire fighters, & maybe health care workers...but give them the choice..hell give back our freedom of speech & choice!
1 like