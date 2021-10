LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of Bank of America customers nationwide were having issues accessing their financial accounts Friday after the banking giant experienced a massive system outage. The bank confirmed that there were issues with its system, but not did not provide details. People took to social media to say they were unable to access their accounts either through the app, at ATMs or in Bank of America branches. “Some customers may be unable to access online banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure,” the banking giant wrote on its website. “We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible.”

