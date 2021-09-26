CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials appeared to miss delay of game penalty on Ravens one play before winning field goal

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions have a long history of getting ripped off by the officials. And it appears to have happened again today. On the play before the Ravens hit a game-winning 66-yard field goal as time expired, Lamar Jackson threw an incomplete pass. But it appeared that the play clock expired before Jackson got the snap, and that the Ravens should have been backed up five yards for delay of game.

