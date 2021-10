The Titans overcame 3 turnovers to beat the Colts 25-16 and there is a lot to digest in this one…. The boogie man – If it can go wrong against the Colts it does and it did Sunday with 3 turnovers in Colts territory. The Titans should have had well over 30 points and won this game by well over 20. I guess the main point here is they didn’t let the turnovers defeat them mentally, emotionally or on the scoreboard.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO