Your Portland lifestyle news

Here's how many Oregon state employees have requested a COVID vaccine exemption
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2,284 Oregon state workers have requested an exemption to Gov. Brown's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to data provided by the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). That's about 5% of the approximately 42,000 employees impacted by the vaccine requirement. Of those, 90% were religious exemption requests and 10%... Read more
5% of your school's, hospitals, state employees.... if 5% of each reqired profession left due to mandates, that's A LOT of people leaving their livelihoods in refusal of the vaccine.. this WILL ABSOLUTELY 💯 effect the rest of the state.. and 5% is a mild guesstamation.. my district had 20 bus drivers, 8 custodians, 5 food service and several aids and administrative services that were prepared to leave... our district decoded to grant all exceptions. That in itself says alot. My brothers hospital he works at were looking at losing 59% of staff.. they too granted A LOT of exceptions to keep the hospital open...
what about those of us who've had covid?? who have natural immunity whose antibodies tests show our antibodies, are higher than those who received the vaccine. the only thing the vaccine does is lower your chances of dying if you have it, an unvaccinated cannot increase your risk of death so by getting it I'm not saving anyone......and for those who think the religious exemption is just about whether we would take a vaccine it is so much more than that its not that simple and sad that anyone feels like they have to explain themselves. the Supreme Court already voted against it in New York and it will across the United States as more lawsuits occur
‘I need your prayers’: A final voyage for TriMet bus driver with COVID-19
Lying on a hospital bed, oxygen rushing toward his lungs, Roger Mitchell reached for his phone and typed out a message. “I need your prayers this covid is no joke,” he told his friends Sept. 12 on Facebook, the same social media platform where he received so much disinformation about the pandemic. Read more
It breaks my heart to think all these deaths of unvaccinated did NOY need to occur. what a waste of a life...foe what? I just do not get it when your loved ones are asking you to simply get one shot so they will not lose you. Why would you NOT get vaccinated??? R.I.P.
Did they offer him the Cure Ivermectin or Hydroxychlouriquine?? Or give him the Wrong Protocol, deadly Remdesivir that damages your Kidneys and floods your lungs with Fluid (drowning you, while you already Can't get air, then putting him on the Ventilator and turning it ALL the way up, exhausting his lungs? I wonder which he got?
Chow Down On The Best Soul Food In The PNW At Erica’s Soul Food In Portland, Oregon
While Oregon may be best-known for its seafood, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy other regional cuisine here in the Beaver State. From killer cheesesteaks to tavern-style pizzas, there’s a whole country of cuisine right here in Oregon! And if it’s comforting and delicious soul food you’re seeking, you’ll find the very best at Erica’s Soul Food in Portland, Oregon. Read more
I've seen this place and was gonna try but went to park and saw they had a blm sign! they'll never get a dime from me!
People are not nice to Judge People before they try their food ! Those those People are Hypocrite's and Racist that's Not good Community and Human People?,Don't Judge Unless your name isOur Lord, Jesus Christ ..... Amen
Beware of pop-up COVID testing sites in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Michael and Ebony Williams sell t-shirts outside the New Seasons in Northeast Portland. They thought the pop-up COVID testing site on a public sidewalk was suspicious. “They were right by that tree right there, right at the end,” Michael Williams told KOIN 6 News. “I seen... Read more
I call Bullcrap on the numbers, I won't let them test me, on the street or in my home, if I have to be tested then it's at a medical facility, otherwise you are attempting to Violate my Civil and Human Rights and I will Resist! The Test are still giving to many False positives!
Everything is a covid test if you're willing to put it up there. I used a #2 pencil and found out that I don't have it.
