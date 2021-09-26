Your Portland lifestyle news

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Here's how many Oregon state employees have requested a COVID vaccine exemption PORTLAND, Ore. — 2,284 Oregon state workers have requested an exemption to Gov. Brown's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to data provided by the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). That's about 5% of the approximately 42,000 employees impacted by the vaccine requirement. Of those, 90% were religious exemption requests and 10%... Read more

LATEST NEWS

‘I need your prayers’: A final voyage for TriMet bus driver with COVID-19 Lying on a hospital bed, oxygen rushing toward his lungs, Roger Mitchell reached for his phone and typed out a message. “I need your prayers this covid is no joke,” he told his friends Sept. 12 on Facebook, the same social media platform where he received so much disinformation about the pandemic. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Chow Down On The Best Soul Food In The PNW At Erica’s Soul Food In Portland, Oregon While Oregon may be best-known for its seafood, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy other regional cuisine here in the Beaver State. From killer cheesesteaks to tavern-style pizzas, there’s a whole country of cuisine right here in Oregon! And if it’s comforting and delicious soul food you’re seeking, you’ll find the very best at Erica’s Soul Food in Portland, Oregon. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE