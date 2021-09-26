CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Your Portland lifestyle news

Portland Report
 5 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oregon / kgw.com

Here's how many Oregon state employees have requested a COVID vaccine exemption

Here's how many Oregon state employees have requested a COVID vaccine exemption

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2,284 Oregon state workers have requested an exemption to Gov. Brown's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to data provided by the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). That's about 5% of the approximately 42,000 employees impacted by the vaccine requirement. Of those, 90% were religious exemption requests and 10%... Read more

Comments
avatar

5% of your school's, hospitals, state employees.... if 5% of each reqired profession left due to mandates, that's A LOT of people leaving their livelihoods in refusal of the vaccine.. this WILL ABSOLUTELY 💯 effect the rest of the state.. and 5% is a mild guesstamation.. my district had 20 bus drivers, 8 custodians, 5 food service and several aids and administrative services that were prepared to leave... our district decoded to grant all exceptions. That in itself says alot. My brothers hospital he works at were looking at losing 59% of staff.. they too granted A LOT of exceptions to keep the hospital open...

11 likes 3 replies

avatar

what about those of us who've had covid?? who have natural immunity whose antibodies tests show our antibodies, are higher than those who received the vaccine. the only thing the vaccine does is lower your chances of dying if you have it, an unvaccinated cannot increase your risk of death so by getting it I'm not saving anyone......and for those who think the religious exemption is just about whether we would take a vaccine it is so much more than that its not that simple and sad that anyone feels like they have to explain themselves. the Supreme Court already voted against it in New York and it will across the United States as more lawsuits occur

7 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Portland / oregonlive.com

‘I need your prayers’: A final voyage for TriMet bus driver with COVID-19

‘I need your prayers’: A final voyage for TriMet bus driver with COVID-19

Lying on a hospital bed, oxygen rushing toward his lungs, Roger Mitchell reached for his phone and typed out a message. “I need your prayers this covid is no joke,” he told his friends Sept. 12 on Facebook, the same social media platform where he received so much disinformation about the pandemic. Read more

Comments
avatar

It breaks my heart to think all these deaths of unvaccinated did NOY need to occur. what a waste of a life...foe what? I just do not get it when your loved ones are asking you to simply get one shot so they will not lose you. Why would you NOT get vaccinated??? R.I.P.

2 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

Did they offer him the Cure Ivermectin or Hydroxychlouriquine?? Or give him the Wrong Protocol, deadly Remdesivir that damages your Kidneys and floods your lungs with Fluid (drowning you, while you already Can't get air, then putting him on the Ventilator and turning it ALL the way up, exhausting his lungs? I wonder which he got?

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Oregon / onlyinyourstate.com

Chow Down On The Best Soul Food In The PNW At Erica’s Soul Food In Portland, Oregon

Chow Down On The Best Soul Food In The PNW At Erica’s Soul Food In Portland, Oregon

While Oregon may be best-known for its seafood, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy other regional cuisine here in the Beaver State. From killer cheesesteaks to tavern-style pizzas, there’s a whole country of cuisine right here in Oregon! And if it’s comforting and delicious soul food you’re seeking, you’ll find the very best at Erica’s Soul Food in Portland, Oregon. Read more

Comments
avatar

I've seen this place and was gonna try but went to park and saw they had a blm sign! they'll never get a dime from me!

3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

People are not nice to Judge People before they try their food ! Those those People are Hypocrite's and Racist that's Not good Community and Human People?,Don't Judge Unless your name isOur Lord, Jesus Christ ..... Amen

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oregon / koin.com

Beware of pop-up COVID testing sites in Oregon

Beware of pop-up COVID testing sites in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Michael and Ebony Williams sell t-shirts outside the New Seasons in Northeast Portland. They thought the pop-up COVID testing site on a public sidewalk was suspicious. “They were right by that tree right there, right at the end,” Michael Williams told KOIN 6 News. “I seen... Read more

Comments
avatar

I call Bullcrap on the numbers, I won't let them test me, on the street or in my home, if I have to be tested then it's at a medical facility, otherwise you are attempting to Violate my Civil and Human Rights and I will Resist! The Test are still giving to many False positives!

5 likes

avatar

Everything is a covid test if you're willing to put it up there. I used a #2 pencil and found out that I don't have it.

3 likes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

COVID-19 vaccine: Portland sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Coming soon: Portland events

1. EFTERKLANG w/Mabe Fratti; 2. The Paperboys; 3. TOC MOON SERIES: Pure Bathing Culture w/Shanea; 4. Mario the Maker Magician; 5. Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Portland;
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Top condo units for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

On the hunt for a home in Portland? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: OPEN SATURDAY 9/25, 11-1:00! Spacious Dutch Colonial on large, private lot in Rock Creek's most sought-after location. Previous remodel included full kitchen with abundant
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes on the market in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautifully maintained craftsman style home in a prime location! Many restaurants, parks, and nightlife nearby. This home offers an excellent living space with a
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Top homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: WELCOME TO PLEASANT VALLEY VILLAGES! Find comfort and relaxation in this well thought out plan complete with corner gas fireplace, large kitchen island and
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland Report

Trending local sports in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Portland area.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the market for a home in Portland, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Sunday rain in Portland: Ideas to make the most of it

(PORTLAND, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Portland Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Portland Report

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon. Fastrak at 2431 Ne Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Sports wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Check out these townhomes for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the market for a home in Portland, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland news wrap: What’s trending

(PORTLAND, OR) What’s going on in Portland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.89 per gallon

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.2, at Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) A sunny Thursday is here for Portland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy