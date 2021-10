I’ve been pretty honest about the nature of my sports fandom in recent years. Fatherhood has changed me. That’s probably one of the more cliché things a human being can say, but it’s as honest as I can possibly be. The list of things that concern me in more than just a passing way is quite small anymore. It’s not that I’m not a fan any longer, I’m just not moved by the results of games the way I once was. That’s probably quite healthy, particularly considering the detriment to mental health that overreactions to sporting events have been in my life.

