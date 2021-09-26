What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pleasanton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PLEASANTON, CA)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pleasanton area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Staying Healthy: Work-life harmony as a 'three-legged stool'

Much about Reena Gupta's childhood, background and overall character give the image of selflessness. The Pleasanton resident's work has centered on helping others, and her personal life has been deeply affected by a strongly communal household and close family ties. However, Gupta does not advocate self-abdication. "Do things to your... Read more

I'm working to stay healthy,.and don't like liveing in poverty on ssi alone is liveing in poverty ,.

COVID-19 live updates: Calif. considering school vaccine mandate

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is considering a vaccine mandate in schools, but they do not have a plan in place at this time. Read more

I would pull my kids out of public school before I would vaccinate them. Let’s see how much money they’ll forfeit before they change their tune! FREEDOM folks, if you want it as an adult, get it. Science says kids who are healthy don’t need to be vaccinated.

Yes force our kids to get jabbed by this experimental vaccine with no long term side effects known. Brilliant t. it's all about control.

Valley Views -- Dateline Berlin: On my journey to visit grandkids abroad ... during a pandemic

Of my nine visits to Berlin since my son Pepe moved here in late 1999, this was by far the most challenging journey. Bottom line: I do not recommend international travel during a pandemic. I can only describe the LAX-Heathrow-Berlin trek as Kafka-esque. I arrived early for a COVID test... Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

