What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pleasanton
(PLEASANTON, CA) Life in Pleasanton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pleasanton area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Staying Healthy: Work-life harmony as a 'three-legged stool'
Much about Reena Gupta's childhood, background and overall character give the image of selflessness. The Pleasanton resident's work has centered on helping others, and her personal life has been deeply affected by a strongly communal household and close family ties. However, Gupta does not advocate self-abdication. "Do things to your... Read more
I'm working to stay healthy,.and don't like liveing in poverty on ssi alone is liveing in poverty ,.
COVID-19 live updates: Calif. considering school vaccine mandate
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is considering a vaccine mandate in schools, but they do not have a plan in place at this time. Read more
I would pull my kids out of public school before I would vaccinate them. Let’s see how much money they’ll forfeit before they change their tune! FREEDOM folks, if you want it as an adult, get it. Science says kids who are healthy don’t need to be vaccinated.
44 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Yes force our kids to get jabbed by this experimental vaccine with no long term side effects known. Brilliant t. it's all about control.
36 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Valley Views -- Dateline Berlin: On my journey to visit grandkids abroad ... during a pandemic
Of my nine visits to Berlin since my son Pepe moved here in late 1999, this was by far the most challenging journey. Bottom line: I do not recommend international travel during a pandemic. I can only describe the LAX-Heathrow-Berlin trek as Kafka-esque. I arrived early for a COVID test... Read more
Staying Healthy: Work-life harmony as a 'three-legged stool'
Much about Reena Gupta's childhood, background and overall character give the image of selflessness. The Pleasanton resident's work has centered on helping others, and her personal life has been deeply affected by a strongly communal household and close family ties. However, Gupta does not advocate self-abdication. "Do things to your... Read more
I'm working to stay healthy,.and don't like liveing in poverty on ssi alone is liveing in poverty ,.