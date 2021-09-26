CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 5 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Walnut Creek / audacy.com

Bay Area residents protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Bay Area residents protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across California, Bay Area residents are rising up in opposition. A protest will be held outside of Walnut Creek City Hall Friday evening to oppose the recent mandates introduced in Oakland Unified School District and Piedmont Unified School District as well as the potential vaccination mandates for city employees, KTNV reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

it is not about just you. No vaccine...you can infect hundreds of others...It is not just About You...🤨

4 likes 2 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

Fine! Call your own shots. But stat away from the general public until you get all that is needed to help prevent the spread of Covid,!!!!

1 like 3 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Walnut Creek / news24-680.com

Anti-Mandate Protestors March In Walnut Creek Friday

Anti-Mandate Protestors March In Walnut Creek Friday

People opposed to vaccine mandates took to the streets of Walnut Creek Friday night as other protests are planned to take place across the Bay Area over the weekend. About 100 protestors marched through the city’s downtown, chanting and shouting anti-mandate slogans. People in San Jose were also planning to... Read more

Comments
avatar

afterwards protestors hosted a wine & cheese tadting event along with avocado toast & white claws

1 like 1 dislike

avatar

these are protesting amateurs, black lives matter & antifa could sell they're protesting" how to " to these people and make lots of money

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Walnut Creek / youtube.com

Vinous Reverie - New Stock (9-23-2021)

Vinous Reverie - New Stock (9-23-2021)

Sommelier turned winemaker Larry Stone's fantastic Pinot Noir from volcanic soils of Eola-Amity Hills. Pilcrow's powerful Cabernet Sauvignon from Howell Mountain. Delicate Beaujolais from Fleurie. Delicious, highly-rated Cremant d'Alsace from Dirler-Cade. A food-friendly Bandol Rosé from Domaine la Suffrene. Chateau de la Liquiere excellent Cinsault based blend from Faugeres. Crisp, dry and savory Etna Bianco from Barone di Villagrande and Xinomavro from Alpha Estate, a Greek specialty. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Walnut Creek / kron4.com

Protest against vaccine mandates held in Walnut Creek

Protest against vaccine mandates held in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Protesters showed up in front of Walnut Creek’s City Hall on Friday, demanding an end to Contra Costa County’s new vaccine mandate. It requires customers at indoor businesses, like gyms, bars, and restaurants, to show proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID test in order to enter. Read more

Comments
avatar

PUNCH A tRUMPANZEE! clandestine recon. follow them home get their addresses. disseminate them online. find out who they are and where they work then target them. no mercy!

2 replies

avatar

Bring all the people from under the Del Rio Bridge and all of Joes and the Hoes Mexicans and let them build 4 plexes in Walnut Creek on single family lots.We don't need to test them or require them to be vaxed.ANYBODY WHO VOTED FOR JOE SHOULD BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
802
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy