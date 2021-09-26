What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bay Area residents protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across California, Bay Area residents are rising up in opposition. A protest will be held outside of Walnut Creek City Hall Friday evening to oppose the recent mandates introduced in Oakland Unified School District and Piedmont Unified School District as well as the potential vaccination mandates for city employees, KTNV reported. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Anti-Mandate Protestors March In Walnut Creek Friday People opposed to vaccine mandates took to the streets of Walnut Creek Friday night as other protests are planned to take place across the Bay Area over the weekend. About 100 protestors marched through the city’s downtown, chanting and shouting anti-mandate slogans. People in San Jose were also planning to... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Vinous Reverie - New Stock (9-23-2021) Sommelier turned winemaker Larry Stone's fantastic Pinot Noir from volcanic soils of Eola-Amity Hills. Pilcrow's powerful Cabernet Sauvignon from Howell Mountain. Delicate Beaujolais from Fleurie. Delicious, highly-rated Cremant d'Alsace from Dirler-Cade. A food-friendly Bandol Rosé from Domaine la Suffrene. Chateau de la Liquiere excellent Cinsault based blend from Faugeres. Crisp, dry and savory Etna Bianco from Barone di Villagrande and Xinomavro from Alpha Estate, a Greek specialty. Read more

TOP VIEWED