What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Walnut Creek

Bay Area residents protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across California, Bay Area residents are rising up in opposition. A protest will be held outside of Walnut Creek City Hall Friday evening to oppose the recent mandates introduced in Oakland Unified School District and Piedmont Unified School District as well as the potential vaccination mandates for city employees, KTNV reported. Read more
it is not about just you. No vaccine...you can infect hundreds of others...It is not just About You...🤨
Fine! Call your own shots. But stat away from the general public until you get all that is needed to help prevent the spread of Covid,!!!!
Anti-Mandate Protestors March In Walnut Creek Friday
People opposed to vaccine mandates took to the streets of Walnut Creek Friday night as other protests are planned to take place across the Bay Area over the weekend. About 100 protestors marched through the city’s downtown, chanting and shouting anti-mandate slogans. People in San Jose were also planning to... Read more
afterwards protestors hosted a wine & cheese tadting event along with avocado toast & white claws
these are protesting amateurs, black lives matter & antifa could sell they're protesting" how to " to these people and make lots of money
Protest against vaccine mandates held in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Protesters showed up in front of Walnut Creek’s City Hall on Friday, demanding an end to Contra Costa County’s new vaccine mandate. It requires customers at indoor businesses, like gyms, bars, and restaurants, to show proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID test in order to enter. Read more
PUNCH A tRUMPANZEE! clandestine recon. follow them home get their addresses. disseminate them online. find out who they are and where they work then target them. no mercy!
Bring all the people from under the Del Rio Bridge and all of Joes and the Hoes Mexicans and let them build 4 plexes in Walnut Creek on single family lots.We don't need to test them or require them to be vaxed.ANYBODY WHO VOTED FOR JOE SHOULD BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL