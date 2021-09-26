CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 5 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Manhattan sports. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Manhattan / timesunion.com

Campus watch: Colonie High graduates key members of Manhattan women's soccer team

The Manhattan women’s soccer team has started 5-1 this fall, and two key performers for the Jaspers are sophomore Ianah Mackey and freshman Corrine Jackson. Both are from Albany and former Colonie High teammates. Mackey, a 5-foot-7 defender, has started all six games in the backfield. The team opened with... Read more

Manhattan / gojaspers.com

Women's Rowing Set To Open 2021-22 Season

Ridgefield, NJ - The Manhattan Women's Rowing team will open its 2021-22 season with a tri-meet against Rutgers and Columbia at Overpeck Park on Saturday, September 25. * The Jaspers return 20 letterwinners from last year's team, including All-MAAC Second Team performer Emily Hughes. Experience Counts. * Fifteen of the... Read more

Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

Volleyball Sweeps Manhattan For First MAAC Win

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – Outside hitters Gabriella Heimbauer (13 kills), Madelyn Waumans (12 kills), and Jordan Newblatt (11 kills) headlined a Marist attack that dispatched Manhattan in three sets for the Red Foxes' first MAAC win on Saturday afternoon at McCann Arena. The Red Foxes earned the win in front... Read more

Manhattan / gojaspers.com

Manhattan Competes At Jasper Fall XC Invitational

- The Manhattan Men's Cross Country team placed third at the 8K Jasper Fall XC Invitational, while the women took seventh at the 6K event at Twin Ponds on the Farm. * Graduate student Pelle Nogueira posted a time of 25:25.3 to again pace the Green & White. * Seniors... Read more

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

