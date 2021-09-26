Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Manhattan
Campus watch: Colonie High graduates key members of Manhattan women's soccer team
The Manhattan women’s soccer team has started 5-1 this fall, and two key performers for the Jaspers are sophomore Ianah Mackey and freshman Corrine Jackson. Both are from Albany and former Colonie High teammates. Mackey, a 5-foot-7 defender, has started all six games in the backfield. The team opened with... Read more
Women's Rowing Set To Open 2021-22 Season
Ridgefield, NJ - The Manhattan Women's Rowing team will open its 2021-22 season with a tri-meet against Rutgers and Columbia at Overpeck Park on Saturday, September 25. * The Jaspers return 20 letterwinners from last year's team, including All-MAAC Second Team performer Emily Hughes. Experience Counts. * Fifteen of the... Read more
Volleyball Sweeps Manhattan For First MAAC Win
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – Outside hitters Gabriella Heimbauer (13 kills), Madelyn Waumans (12 kills), and Jordan Newblatt (11 kills) headlined a Marist attack that dispatched Manhattan in three sets for the Red Foxes' first MAAC win on Saturday afternoon at McCann Arena. The Red Foxes earned the win in front... Read more
Manhattan Competes At Jasper Fall XC Invitational
- The Manhattan Men's Cross Country team placed third at the 8K Jasper Fall XC Invitational, while the women took seventh at the 6K event at Twin Ponds on the Farm. * Graduate student Pelle Nogueira posted a time of 25:25.3 to again pace the Green & White. * Seniors... Read more
