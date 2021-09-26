Trending lifestyle headlines in Brooklyn

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Beat
 5 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Brooklyn, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a steady decline in the number of homeless individuals spending the night in New York City Department of Homeless Services (DHS) shelters, according to a recent report by NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer. This trend is mostly driven by families leaving the... Read more

Comments
If we really had an ACTUAL PANDEMIC, all of the HOMELESS would now be DEAD .

2 likes 1 reply

that's because it was summer. A lot of ppl rather life on the streets than go in a shelter.

1 like 1 reply

BROOKLYN — A new photo exhibit in Brooklyn is recognizing the selfless work of New York’s health care workers. The unique park of this display is that everyone photographed is Filipino. The purpose behind it? An effort to combat Asian hate. Along the bank of the East River in the shadows of the Brooklyn Bridge […] Read more

Comments
why? put up all th health care workers not just one nationality. racism at it's finest

1 like

During lockdown, I became obsessed with decorating my space. With no immediate need to buy new clothing, I focused my online shopping habits instead on scouring the Internet for the best coffee table books, stemware, linens—pretty much any unique home decor odds and ends I could think of. I’m usually one to thrift items for my space, but sometimes you need something new and now, for whatever reason. Luckily, Nordstrom’s new NYC Home location and expanded online offerings have us more than covered. The latest addition to the NYC flagship store, Nordstrom Home is a massive two-level space highlighting local businesses,... Read more

Ask Melisha Jackman, the executive director at early-childhood education provider Brooklyn Kindergarten Services, what it was like when her students returned to in-person learning this September, and she’ll tell you, “Kids are happy, parents feel supported.”. Jackman, a lifelong educator, now running a 130-year-old nonprofit in the midst of the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

