Trending lifestyle headlines in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Brooklyn, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

NYC Shelter Population Declined During Pandemic, But Problems Persist For Homeless Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a steady decline in the number of homeless individuals spending the night in New York City Department of Homeless Services (DHS) shelters, according to a recent report by NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer. This trend is mostly driven by families leaving the... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Photo exhibit honors Filipino health care workers on front lines of pandemic BROOKLYN — A new photo exhibit in Brooklyn is recognizing the selfless work of New York’s health care workers. The unique park of this display is that everyone photographed is Filipino. The purpose behind it? An effort to combat Asian hate. Along the bank of the East River in the shadows of the Brooklyn Bridge […] Read more

LOCAL PICK

You Can Now Buy Estelle Colored Glass At Nordstrom During lockdown, I became obsessed with decorating my space. With no immediate need to buy new clothing, I focused my online shopping habits instead on scouring the Internet for the best coffee table books, stemware, linens—pretty much any unique home decor odds and ends I could think of. I’m usually one to thrift items for my space, but sometimes you need something new and now, for whatever reason. Luckily, Nordstrom’s new NYC Home location and expanded online offerings have us more than covered. The latest addition to the NYC flagship store, Nordstrom Home is a massive two-level space highlighting local businesses,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE