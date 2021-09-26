Philadelphia sports digest: Top stories today

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Kate Scott Is Philadelphia's First Female Sports Broadcaster - That's No Accident - Here's Why Kate Scott Is Philadelphia's First Female Sports Broadcaster - That's No Accident - Here's Why On social media, some are blasting Kate's historic place as "woke" - this is not that at all. She's the best. That's what Philadelphia is getting. Stay tuned. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

2021 Ryder Cup: Tournament Format, Match Play Explained 2021 Ryder Cup: Tournament format, match play explained originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2021 Ryder Cup will feature two teams, 24 golfers and three different competition formats. While typical events on the PGA Tour are played by counting the total number of strokes for a competitor across four... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Villanova to open Big East Conference men’s basketball season Dec. 17 at Creighton A tough matchup on Dec. 17 at Creighton will mark Villanova’s first game of the Big East Conference men’s basketball season, according to the schedule released Thursday by the league. The Wildcats, who won the Big East regular-season championship last season for the seventh time in the last eight years,... Read more

TOP VIEWED