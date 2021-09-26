Philadelphia sports digest: Top stories today
Kate Scott Is Philadelphia's First Female Sports Broadcaster - That's No Accident - Here's Why On social media, some are blasting Kate's historic place as "woke" - this is not that at all. She's the best. That's what Philadelphia is getting. Stay tuned. Read more
2021 Ryder Cup: Tournament format, match play explained originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2021 Ryder Cup will feature two teams, 24 golfers and three different competition formats. While typical events on the PGA Tour are played by counting the total number of strokes for a competitor across four... Read more
A tough matchup on Dec. 17 at Creighton will mark Villanova’s first game of the Big East Conference men’s basketball season, according to the schedule released Thursday by the league. The Wildcats, who won the Big East regular-season championship last season for the seventh time in the last eight years,... Read more
First-year University of Cincinnati men's basketball coach Wes Miller picked up a major commitment Thursday. Four-star shooting guard Daniel Skillings from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia announced on Twitter his commitment to the Bearcats. Skillings is the 89th-best player in the nation, the 10th-best shooting guard in the country... Read more
