CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Trending sports headlines in Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 5 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Baltimore / youtube.com

Baltimore Rowing Club Receives Grant to Get More Student Athletes of Color Involved

Baltimore Rowing Club Receives Grant to Get More Student Athletes of Color Involved

A rowing club in Baltimore has been selected to receive a grant to help student-athletes of color get involved in the sport. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Baltimore / nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Lands Commitment From 2022 3-Star OT Andre Roye, Jr.

Penn State Lands Commitment From 2022 3-Star OT Andre Roye, Jr.

Commitment No. 25 is in the books for Penn State and it’s a big one, literally. 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle Andre Roye from Baltimore, Maryland announced his decision to join Penn State. Roye is the 4th offensive lineman in Penn State’s Class of 2022, joining 3-star offensive tackle J.B. Nelson, 3-star offensive tackle Maleek McNeil and 4-star lineman Drew Shelton. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Baltimore / allfans.co

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia boosts AL Rookie of the Year bid with elite defensive performance vs. Orioles

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia boosts AL Rookie of the Year bid with elite defensive performance vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE — Strong defense is a major issue in almost every campaign. It may be central to Adolis García’s bid for AL Rookie of the Year. On Wednesday, less than two weeks before voters must submit their ballots, García reminded them just how strong. It doesn’t hurt that the reminder came in the center of the baseball universe, Yankee Stadium. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
North Carolina / newsargus.com

Naughton part of deep Orioles’ farm system

Naughton part of deep Orioles’ farm system

BOWIE, Md. — Charles B. Aycock High graduate Tim Naughton went from being a walk-on to North Carolina State to being part of one of the best teams in minor league baseball this year in the Baltimore farm system. The right-handed pitcher from Goldsboro has played this season for the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
833
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy