CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Sports wrap: Fairfield

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Greenwich / greenwichtime.com

CIAC girls swimming top performances thus far

CIAC girls swimming top performances thus far

Payton Foster, Greenwich: A sophomore, Foster was a triple winner in a win over Fairfield Warde. She took first in the 100-freestyle (54.19), 500-freestyle (5:06.15) and the 200 IM (2:11.09). Grace Sweeney, Daniel Hand: A senior, Sweeney posted wins in the 500-freestyle in 5:25.18 and 200 IM in 2:18.48 in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Greenwich / greenwichtime.com

CIAC girls swimming top performances thus far

CIAC girls swimming top performances thus far

Payton Foster, Greenwich: A sophomore, Foster was a triple winner in a win over Fairfield Warde. She took first in the 100-freestyle (54.19), 500-freestyle (5:06.15) and the 200 IM (2:11.09). Grace Sweeney, Daniel Hand: A senior, Sweeney posted wins in the 500-freestyle in 5:25.18 and 200 IM in 2:18.48 in... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hamden / youtube.com

Fairfield Prep Varsity Soccer vs Hamden 9/23/21

Fairfield Prep Varsity Soccer vs Hamden 9/23/21

Fairfield Prep Varsity Soccer vs Hamden 9/23/21 Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fairfield / youtube.com

Hall High Football vs Fairfield Wade - September 24, 2021

Hall High Football vs Fairfield Wade - September 24, 2021

Hall High vs Fairfield Wade Football - September 24, 2021 First Friday Night Football game of 2021. Second Home Game of the season. Coming off a win over Simsbury, the Hall High Warriors look to keep the home streak going. This game is sure to be one to remember going down to the final play. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
762
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy