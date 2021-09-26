CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Sports wrap: Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
 5 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Phoenix sports stories like these, click here.

Phoenix / wtkr.com

Norfolk State men's basketball selected to participate in Chris Paul-backed HBCU Challenge

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NSUSpartans.com) – The defending MEAC champion Norfolk State men’s basketball team is one of four HBCU basketball programs that has been selected to participate this November in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spartans... Read more

Flagstaff / azdailysun.com

Flagstaff football looks to go 4-0 at Thunderbird

If the Flagstaff Eagles football team leaves Friday’s game -- a road contest at Phoenix Thunderbird -- victorious, the Eagles will have accomplished a start to the season that has not happened since even the oldest Flagstaff players were in middle school. The Eagles are 3-0 after a 49-42 comeback... Read more

Phoenix / youtube.com

NBA 2K22 2021 WNBA Playoffs - NY Liberty @ Phoenix Mercury

Welcome to the WNBA Playoffs!! Today’s game features the NY Liberty taking on the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!! Like & subscribe for more NBA 2K Basketball!! Read more

Phoenix / youtube.com

Interview With Soccer Recognition Tournament Founder: Tarley Jellow

Tarley Jellow discuss the details of the mission , goals and vision behind Soccer Recognition Tournament that is held every year. Read more

