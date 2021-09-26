Sports wrap: Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Phoenix sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Norfolk State men's basketball selected to participate in Chris Paul-backed HBCU Challenge PHOENIX, Ariz. (NSUSpartans.com) – The defending MEAC champion Norfolk State men’s basketball team is one of four HBCU basketball programs that has been selected to participate this November in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spartans... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Flagstaff football looks to go 4-0 at Thunderbird If the Flagstaff Eagles football team leaves Friday’s game -- a road contest at Phoenix Thunderbird -- victorious, the Eagles will have accomplished a start to the season that has not happened since even the oldest Flagstaff players were in middle school. The Eagles are 3-0 after a 49-42 comeback... Read more

TRENDING NOW

NBA 2K22 2021 WNBA Playoffs - NY Liberty @ Phoenix Mercury Welcome to the WNBA Playoffs!! Today’s game features the NY Liberty taking on the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!! Like & subscribe for more NBA 2K Basketball!! Read more

LOCAL PICK