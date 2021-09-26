Top Dallas sports news

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Arcis Golf acquires Gentle Creek Country Club Dallas-based golf course operator, Arcis Golf announced Monday it has completed its acquisition of Gentle Creek Country Club. Located in Prosper, Gentle Creek is a 235-acre golf course designed by D.A. Weibring and has generous landing areas, subtle elevation changes and strategic bunkering. It is a part of Gentle Creek Estates, a residential golf community. The country club previously hosted multiple PGA Tour and USGA qualifiers.

Sisters from Colleyville Heritage are both in the running for state title in cross country Colleyville Heritage sophomore Allie Love could challenge for a state title in cross country this season. She will have to beat her older sister to claim a championship that just eluded her in track. Love finished as the Class 5A state runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters last track...

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Dan Micciche, District 3 On a recent Saturday morning, Bryan Adams High School men's basketball team took to the shores of White Rock Lake to participate in a community service event, the goal of which was to put a smile on the faces of all the runners, riders and everyone there. For five years...

