Dallas, TX

Top Dallas sports news

 5 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dallas sports. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dallas / bubblelife.com

Arcis Golf acquires Gentle Creek Country Club

Arcis Golf acquires Gentle Creek Country Club

Dallas-based golf course operator, Arcis Golf announced Monday it has completed its acquisition of Gentle Creek Country Club. Located in Prosper, Gentle Creek is a 235-acre golf course designed by D.A. Weibring and has generous landing areas, subtle elevation changes and strategic bunkering. It is a part of Gentle Creek Estates, a residential golf community. The country club previously hosted multiple PGA Tour and USGA qualifiers. Read more

Colleyville / dallasnews.com

Sisters from Colleyville Heritage are both in the running for state title in cross country

Sisters from Colleyville Heritage are both in the running for state title in cross country

Colleyville Heritage sophomore Allie Love could challenge for a state title in cross country this season. She will have to beat her older sister to claim a championship that just eluded her in track. Love finished as the Class 5A state runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters last track... Read more

Dallas / whiterocklakeweekly.com

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Dan Micciche, District 3

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Dan Micciche, District 3

On a recent Saturday morning, Bryan Adams High School men’s basketball team took to the shores of White Rock Lake to participate in a community service event, the goal of which was to put a smile on the faces of all the runners, riders and everyone there. For five years... Read more

Dallas / dallasnews.com

Former Mavericks draft pick Satnam Singh signs with All Elite Wrestling

Former Mavericks draft pick Satnam Singh signs with All Elite Wrestling

While he may never have made his mark with the Dallas Mavericks, Satnam Singh is adding another impressive feat to his athletic resume. After becoming the first-ever player from India to be drafted by an NBA team -- Dallas drafted him with the No. 52 overall pick in 2015 -- it was announced on Thursday that Singh, the 7-3 center, has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Read more

