Atlanta, GA

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Atlanta

ATL Daily
 5 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Atlanta-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Atlanta sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

College Park / jacksonprogress-argus.com

College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate, to host community event Saturday

College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate, to host community event Saturday

The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Thursday plans to welcome basketball back to Atlanta’s southside with two events this weekend as the club prepares to take the court for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Skyhawks will open the weekend... Read more

College Park / cbs46.com

College Park Skyhawks set to host 2 events for the first time since 2019-2020 season

College Park Skyhawks set to host 2 events for the first time since 2019-2020 season

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The College Park Skyhawks announced today that they are returning back to Atlanta’s southside with two events this weekend for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. The Skyhawks will kick off the weekend with their “Back to Basketball, Presented by Chick-fil-A®” starting on Saturday, September 25... Read more

Atlanta / atlutd.com

Training Notebook: (Don't) Let Them Eat Cake

Training Notebook: (Don’t) Let Them Eat Cake

In the middle of taking questions after practice on Thursday, head coach Gonzalo Pineda suddenly had to leave. He trotted off, heading toward the far side of the pitch near the locker room where the team gathered in a huddle. Members of the team brought out two cakes and sang... Read more

Atlanta / f4wonline.com

AEW signs first-ever Indian-born NBA draftee Satnam Singh

AEW signs first-ever Indian-born NBA draftee Satnam Singh

Satnam Singh, the first-ever Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA, has signed a deal with AEW. While not called a developmental deal, the 25-year-old will begin his training to be a pro wrestler at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia, under the tutelage of Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. Read more

