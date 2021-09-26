What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Alameda

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 5 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

California / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: Calif. considering school vaccine mandate

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is considering a vaccine mandate in schools, but they do not have a plan in place at this time.

Comments
avatar

I would pull my kids out of public school before I would vaccinate them. Let's see how much money they'll forfeit before they change their tune! FREEDOM folks, if you want it as an adult, get it. Science says kids who are healthy don't need to be vaccinated.

44 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

Yes force our kids to get jabbed by this experimental vaccine with no long term side effects known. Brilliant t. it's all about control.

36 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Oakland / oaklandside.org

One year in, Oakland's Horn Barbecue is an undeniable success

It's not news that Oakland's Horn Barbecue is thriving. Since it opened in the fall of 2020, multitudes of customers have lined up daily for Matt Horn's succulent, smoked meats. Its success was confirmed by folks far outside Oakland, too, as just months after opening Horn was honored as a Michelin Guide "new discovery," which includes a coveted slot in the influential company's California guide. By its first summer in business, Horn Barbecue was described by the New York Times as "its very own unmistakable and unconfined style of California barbecue," and just a few days after he spoke with Nosh for this story, he was named one of Food & Wine Magazine's Best New Chefs for 2021. Even for these challenging times, it's been a wild year.

Comments
avatar

With those prices!!!!!let's hope Flint,s makes a come back on San Pablo or Shattuck. please sell us the bbq sauce this time. please.😋😋😋

2 likes 2 replies

avatar

Ii can't wait to experience this bbq and everything else he'll be offering. Congratulations, keep up the good work ❣️

1 like

Piedmont / cbslocal.com

3 East Bay School Districts Go All-In on Student Vaccine Mandates

PIEDMONT (KPIX) — State leaders are now discussing whether a COVID vaccine should be required for all students age 12 and older to attend in-person classes. State Health Director, Dr. Mark Ghaly, made the comments during a teleconference Thursday afternoon and Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed the idea later that same day saying, "Our health director said this is on the table. It's being debated and, over the next few days, we'll come out with some recommendations." Three districts in the Bay Area have already said they'll be implementing vaccine mandates for students 12 and older: Oakland Unified, Hayward and Piedmont. "Everyone should get...

Comments
avatar

Mandate it for all students 12 and older and all teachers, along with school staff!

Alameda / diablomag.com

Haunted East Bay

With Halloween arriving at the end of the month, there will be no shortage of scary movies on cable TV and spooky stories on bookstore shelves. But there are also lots of local legends about actual apparitions and honest-to-goodness ghosts to explore. Here are some of the East Bay's allegedly haunted hot spots.

Comments / 0

 

