Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

BARTable This Weekend: September 24-26 The historic ships of San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park with Aquatic Park in the foreground. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia. It's the weekend and we have lots of new adventures for you to take. Go to a free national park within reach of transit, enjoy a day at a museum, spend some time at one of the Bay Area's best local markets, or attend the return of one of California's largest outdoor events — scaled down just slightly this year. And don't forget — this is the final weekend for 50% off all fares with Clipper! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Harriette Cole: It troubles me that he won’t accept he’s dying DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Dozens protest new San Jose vaccine mandate for city employees starting Oct. 1 "We're going to be terminated because of what the government wants to do to our body:" Enough people are pushing back that the city says it will stagger it's disciplinary process, so they don't lose too many employees at once. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE