Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Milpitas
(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
BARTable This Weekend: September 24-26
The historic ships of San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park with Aquatic Park in the foreground. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia. It's the weekend and we have lots of new adventures for you to take. Go to a free national park within reach of transit, enjoy a day at a museum, spend some time at one of the Bay Area's best local markets, or attend the return of one of California's largest outdoor events — scaled down just slightly this year. And don't forget — this is the final weekend for 50% off all fares with Clipper! Read more
Harriette Cole: It troubles me that he won’t accept he’s dying
DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. Read more
why they must accept a death sentence. nothing wrong with hope until hope run out.
12 likes 1 reply
Not everybody is comfortable about thoughts of their own fleeting mortality. If they don't want your help then don't FORCE it. They'll only resent you for it. Just show your support by showing up! When they NEED you, they'll let you know. And Pray.
10 likes
Dozens protest new San Jose vaccine mandate for city employees starting Oct. 1
"We're going to be terminated because of what the government wants to do to our body:" Enough people are pushing back that the city says it will stagger it's disciplinary process, so they don't lose too many employees at once. Read more
If the small percentage that has not taken the vaccine but had previously caught Covid, i think their natural immunity should be taken into consideration. Let them test weekly, they are surrounded by 91% of fully vaccinated co workers and if they are following safety protocols by masking, social distancing, sanitizing and have natural immunity.....Too hard and scary to retrain newbys whereas this small minority who chooses not to get vaccinated have the experience and dedication to keep our streets and people safe....not for mandates
3 likes 1 dislike
vaccinate the police not fire fighters, & maybe health care workers...but give them the choice..hell give back our freedom of speech & choice!
1 like
People Opposed to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Rally Outside San Jose City Hall
As Santa Clara County began administering COVID-19 booster shots Friday, many people who oppose vaccination mandates staged a rally at San Jose City Hall. They are opposed to a looming deadline for all San Jose city employees to get vaccinated. They stressed that they’re not anti-vaxxers, but they want people to have a choice. Read more