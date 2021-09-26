CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Saratoga

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 5 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Jose / mercurynews.com

Harriette Cole: It troubles me that he won’t accept he’s dying

Harriette Cole: It troubles me that he won’t accept he’s dying

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. Read more

Comments
avatar

why they must accept a death sentence. nothing wrong with hope until hope run out.

12 likes 1 reply

avatar

Not everybody is comfortable about thoughts of their own fleeting mortality. If they don't want your help then don't FORCE it. They'll only resent you for it. Just show your support by showing up! When they NEED you, they'll let you know. And Pray.

10 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Jose / abc7news.com

Dozens protest new San Jose vaccine mandate for city employees starting Oct. 1

Dozens protest new San Jose vaccine mandate for city employees starting Oct. 1

"We're going to be terminated because of what the government wants to do to our body:" Enough people are pushing back that the city says it will stagger it's disciplinary process, so they don't lose too many employees at once. Read more

Comments
avatar

If the small percentage that has not taken the vaccine but had previously caught Covid, i think their natural immunity should be taken into consideration. Let them test weekly, they are surrounded by 91% of fully vaccinated co workers and if they are following safety protocols by masking, social distancing, sanitizing and have natural immunity.....Too hard and scary to retrain newbys whereas this small minority who chooses not to get vaccinated have the experience and dedication to keep our streets and people safe....not for mandates

3 likes 1 dislike

avatar

vaccinate the police not fire fighters, & maybe health care workers...but give them the choice..hell give back our freedom of speech & choice!

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Jose / nbcbayarea.com

People Opposed to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Rally Outside San Jose City Hall

People Opposed to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Rally Outside San Jose City Hall

As Santa Clara County began administering COVID-19 booster shots Friday, many people who oppose vaccination mandates staged a rally at San Jose City Hall. They are opposed to a looming deadline for all San Jose city employees to get vaccinated. They stressed that they’re not anti-vaxxers, but they want people to have a choice. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Santa Clara County / sanjosespotlight.com

Santa Clara County breakthrough COVID hospitalizations remain low

Santa Clara County breakthrough COVID hospitalizations remain low

The hospitalization rate for unvaccinated Santa Clara County residents is 23 times higher than those immunized against COVID-19, new county data shows. Between July 29 and Sept. 3, 464 people were hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19. This includes both county-run and private hospitals. County officials told San José... Read more

Comments
avatar

ONLY BECAUSE OF ALL OF THE SANE, UNSELFISH ACTIONS of REAL AMERICAN PATRIOTS who understand Science and respect the knowledge of Doctors. It’s those of US who are NOT SCAIRT of a life-saving vaccine and we understand what it means to DO THE RIGHT THING (for ourselves) AND for “The Greater Good!” BRAVO California!! Y’all are awesome!!

5 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Sometimes I think some of the anti-VAXers lie about why they won’t get the vaccine.

1 like

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Saratoga, CA
Lifestyle
City
Saratoga, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
253
Followers
518
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy