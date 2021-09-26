CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Lifestyle wrap: San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) Life in San Mateo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Francisco / kqed.org

How Shuei-Do Manju Shop in San José Inspires a Cult Following With Its Soft, Pillowy Mochi

How Shuei-Do Manju Shop in San José Inspires a Cult Following With Its Soft, Pillowy Mochi

Read more from The California Report Magazine's 'Hidden Gems' series. To be honest, The Shuei-Do Manju Shop is not quite a hidden gem. It was established in 1953, and word has been out for almost 70 years now. But hidden or not, it's certainly a gem — There’s almost always a line at this little shop on Jackson Street, the main drag in San José’s Japantown. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Francisco / youtube.com

F 767

F 767

From the archives of the San Diego Air and Space Museum http://www.sandiegoairandspace.org/research/ Please do not use for commercial purposes without permission. Check out our exciting online store where you can buy rare and unique Aerospace merchandise! https://www.airandspacestore.org Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Mateo / cbslocal.com

San Mateo Community College District To Provide COVID Student Debt Relief

San Mateo Community College District To Provide COVID Student Debt Relief

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Community College District officials have announced they will be giving out additional financial aid to help students who are struggling with debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will use more than half of the funds that they received from... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
California / ktvu.com

Emerging from pandemic, California pumpkin farmers now dealing with drought

Emerging from pandemic, California pumpkin farmers now dealing with drought

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - October is just around the corner and pumpkin farms in Half Moon Bay are preparing for what will hopefully be a fruitful season. Many are family operated for decades. Emerging from the pandemic, farmers are now dealing with a historic drought. At Farmer John's Pumpkin... Read more

Comments
avatar

that is because the democrats need to price gouge don't worry we are not in drought they drained our lakes and resivoirs into underground resivoirs. kind of how the nazis did in Africa

1 like

avatar

California has the fix, build more housing , soon you will be allowed 10 gallons per day and 2 hrs of electricity our governor is great for getting taxpayers to pay!

1 like

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Government
San Mateo, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
531
Followers
915
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy