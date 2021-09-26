Lifestyle wrap: San Mateo
How Shuei-Do Manju Shop in San José Inspires a Cult Following With Its Soft, Pillowy Mochi
Read more from The California Report Magazine's 'Hidden Gems' series. To be honest, The Shuei-Do Manju Shop is not quite a hidden gem. It was established in 1953, and word has been out for almost 70 years now. But hidden or not, it's certainly a gem — There’s almost always a line at this little shop on Jackson Street, the main drag in San José’s Japantown. Read more
From the archives of the San Diego Air and Space Museum http://www.sandiegoairandspace.org/research/ Please do not use for commercial purposes without permission. Check out our exciting online store where you can buy rare and unique Aerospace merchandise! https://www.airandspacestore.org Read more
San Mateo Community College District To Provide COVID Student Debt Relief
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Community College District officials have announced they will be giving out additional financial aid to help students who are struggling with debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will use more than half of the funds that they received from... Read more
Emerging from pandemic, California pumpkin farmers now dealing with drought
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - October is just around the corner and pumpkin farms in Half Moon Bay are preparing for what will hopefully be a fruitful season. Many are family operated for decades. Emerging from the pandemic, farmers are now dealing with a historic drought. At Farmer John's Pumpkin... Read more
that is because the democrats need to price gouge don't worry we are not in drought they drained our lakes and resivoirs into underground resivoirs. kind of how the nazis did in Africa
California has the fix, build more housing , soon you will be allowed 10 gallons per day and 2 hrs of electricity our governor is great for getting taxpayers to pay!
